referendums

Why Don’t Referenda Work? Blame Older Voters

by / December 4, 2016

By Aruna Krishna, Deputy News Editor A recent piece of research conducted by a LSE faculty member concludes that referenda that are favourable to the...

Comment

The Dark Side of LSE

by / December 6, 2016

By Laura Mai Echrich This summer, I graduated from the London School of Economics ‘and Political Science’ with a first class honours and a...

Features

Angela Merkel: Europe’s Indispensable Leader

by / November 30, 2016

  By Thomas chambers, Deep in the bowels of the Bundestag there are a number of growing concerns keeping the political class up at...

The City

US Election

The Terrifying Economic Reality of the (Centre) Left Behind

by / December 4, 2016

Written by Alex Gray Donald Trump’s recent election, and the UK’s decision to leave the European Union, are completely different events. They share none...

Part B

Under the Shadow

‘Under the Shadow’ Review – Feminist Horror Stories and the Veil

by / November 16, 2016

‘Under the Shadow’ is Iranian born director Babak Anvari’s first feature length film. This horror film is set in Tehran during the Iran-Iraq war...

Sport

216km in Two Days, Easy Right?

by / February 24, 2016

By Maria Mikhaylova 216 km. 33 checkpoints. 15 resorts of France and Switzerland. 2 days. 1 winner. Easy, right? As some of you might...

Tales of Temptation : White Collar Crime Does Not Pay

by / December 17, 2016

By Taryana Odayar. 

Take Your Narcissism Elsewhere

by / December 4, 2016

The Left isn’t Responsible for Brexit and Donald Trump It is natural that in...

Crisis of politics or crisis of the left?

by / December 4, 2016

How the mediatisation of politics challenges the left in Europe “A spectre is haunting...

Vegans and vegetarians protest against the new £5 notes

by / December 4, 2016

Vegans and vegetarians are in conflict with a surprising new enemy -the Bank of...

Don’t Kill My Pride

by / December 4, 2016

Congratulations to the SU for organising a successful Pride Week, many of us who...

Climate Change Threatens To Trigger A New Era of Conflict in the Sahel

by / November 26, 2016

The Sahel, the 5,400 km tract of semi-arid land stretching from Senegal in the...

Gwyn Digests: The John Lewis Café, Oxford Street

by / November 26, 2016

It seems to be an unwritten rule for London’s non-London students that when your...

Interrogating Trump’s Taxes

by / November 26, 2016

Written by Matt Ehret Following the astonishing election of Donald Trump, stock market panic...

Will Financial Stability and Capitalism always be at odds?

by / November 22, 2016

Taryana Odayar, former Executive Editor. In the opening scene of Boom, Bust, Boom, a...

Taking Back Raqqa

by / November 22, 2016

In June 2014, IS declared the city of Raqqa, in Northern Syria, the capital...

‘The Philanthropist’s Tale’ with Dr Laurie Marsh

by / November 17, 2016

By Taryana Odayar, former Executive Editor. 

