“Hard Brexit” will Jeopardise Environmental Protection

By Yllka Krasniqi

There has been endless commentary on the effects of ‘Hard Brexit’ on the economy, immigration and on relations between the EU and the UK, but little has been mentioned on the impact of Brexit on the environment.

If pursued by Theresa May, a “Hard Brexit” would entail the withdrawal of the UK from the single market. This, in turn, would signify that the UK will no longer be required by law to adhere to EU regulations. Regulation, or “red tape” was imbued with negative connotations in the Brexit campaign. Regulations were criticised for stymying growth by placing undue burdens on businesses. Nonetheless, a closer look at EU regulations indicates that their role is much more positive and valuable than the bleak picture painted by the Brexit campaign would suggest.

Environmental regulations in particular are of crucial importance. They are comprised of a set of environmental directives and laws whose aim is to ensure the protection of, inter alia, the air, water, habitat, natural ecosystems, natural spaces and renewable energy. The long term aims that undercut EU regulation are to firstly, ensure the protection of the environment and secondly, and secondly, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

However, with Britain voting to leave the European Union, EU environmental regulations will cease to apply once the UK formally withdraws from the EU. This is one of the main ways in which “Hard Brexit” will affect the environment. Former EU legislation and directives will no longer be legally binding and the UK will also not be accountable for following the environmental policy goals set out by the EU. About 70% of our environmental legislation is currently comes from the EU and is now at risk. The UK Parliament will have the power to overturn environmental legislation that does not suit their agenda or interests.

But, it may be too harsh to argue that “Hard Brexit” would in fact damage the environment. Controlling our own environmental policy doesn’t necessarily mean that new environmental policies will be inadequate. The government will surely insist on the protection of the environment with innovative environmental policies. Yet this optimistic vIew is hardly warranted by the current political climate in the UK. The UK government has a track record of not pursuing ambitious and substantive environmental policies. Some environmentalists argued that the 2010-2015 Coalition government led by the Conservative Party was responsible for the “worst period of UK environmental policy in 30 years” on the account that support for onshore wind was scrapped, solar subsidies were removed and the selling off of the green investment bank. Alarmingly, it does not look like environmental policy will fare better under Theresa May’s current government.

To make matters worse, air pollution in Britain, more specifically in London, is terrible. For instance, London breached annual air pollution limits in the first week of the new year. Implemented by the EU, air pollution targets were intended to clean Britain’s air. Although with “Hard Brexit” on the table, Britain may be looking to return to its former reputation in the 1970s as “the Dirty Man of Europe”, if continued inaction from the government on air pollution persists.

Organisations such as Friends of the Earth and Greenpeace have argued that there will most likely be the “weakening of environmental directives from the EU” as well as describing the UK government as “one of the most obstructive and regressive in Europe on environmental issues”.

The environment will likely suffer if “Hard Brexit” prevails.