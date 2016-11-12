by anon.

When I was asked to write a piece for Game Theory I thought back on my own life experience of love and sexuality with mixed emotions.

Having been referred to the editor of the blog by a friend on the basis that I had plenty of stories to share, when I actually sat down to isolate a powerful anecdote that was both powerful and uplifting, there was one that stood out, even if it took me days to realise it.

It is – I understand – a rather well understood fact that I’m quite a hedonist. For the better part of the last two years of my time in London I’ve filled my nights with more wine, shots, lines and one-night-stands than one reasonably needs in a 20 year life.

Without going into too much detail I’ve waded through the familiar tropes of the gay scene in this city, from saunas to chemsex (sex under the influence of drugs) to orgies and so on.

Be under no illusion, I’ve had a fantastic time of it. But there have been dark moments, spinning lack of control and instances of crippling self-realisation. Just as the highs have been dizzying, the lows have been punishing. But you’re not reading this to hear about those episodes, so I’m going to tell you the story of Tim.

I have a very difficult time of emotionally connecting myself to other people. It’s less nascent sociopathy as a paralysing inability to make myself vulnerable to another person. Thus, relationships are tough. I fear rejection because I’m too proud, but I crave companionship like anyone else. It might surprise you therefore to learn that I have been in love. Only once, but it was love. That didn’t quite work out, so what I’m about to describe to you is about as close as I’ve come to that since.

I hadn’t even intended to go to GAY Late that night: I’d been at Notting Hill Carnival and had a consultation meeting to make in the morning – doing that with a Jagermeister hangover is challenging. Yet my FOMO got the better of me and one ‘you out?’ WhatsApp later and I was in that familiar little space with a vodka orange in hand.

I’m with a fairly large group of people that I know from the scene, guys from UCL, City and Kings mostly. Not long after I arrive, before I’m even tipsy, a UCL friend (who for the sake of anonymity we will call Joe) hones in on a boy across the room. Like a heat-seeking missile he’s right there in seconds. While remarking on his efficacy, I notice that the guy isn’t alone, he’s with another man. He’s a little shorter than me, brown curly hair, very well dressed, must be about 22. And he’s gorgeous. Admittedly not in the vein of my usual type but enhanced by the fact that he seemed so shy, with a smile that could lift one out of dissertation depression in a heartbeat.

He’s on his own now, Joe and his new fling are basically fused together. So I make my way over, seeking to amend the travesty of this handsome guy dancing on his own, and as smoothly as a politics student can be, I strike up a conversation. His name is Timo, but he prefers Tim. Turns out he’s French to boot.

Put simply I was astonished at how into this guy I was by the time we left the club. He has a really thick southern French accent with a smattering of Dutch, and his English is a little shaky but that just makes him even cuter. He would try to mimic my Queens English and had me giggling like a child. I had spent the entire night with this one man, completely abandoning the rest of my friends. We exchange Facebook (he doesn’t have a UK number) and part ways, and I wander back to Kings Cross grinning so much my jaw hurts.

What started a club fling soon developed into the shortest but probably the most meaningful episode of dating I’ve ever had in my life – a damning indictment I know.

The day after our meeting I arranged a double-date of sorts between Tim, his friend, Joe and I. Joe doesn’t show, so I’m left to entertain and try to act as much an authority on London gay nightlife as I can. I take them on a small crawl of bars where I get staff discount, ending up in my own place of work near Heaven. Tim and I are very close by now, but at every juncture I try to avoid leaving his friend to feel like a third wheel in the absence of his date. Avoiding the karaoke downstairs (on which I will say no more for professional reasons) we finish off several rounds of drinks before hauling ass to Heaven to finish off the night. We found Joe in there so the third wheel could neatly fall off the tricycle and we’re there until 3am.

Tim comes home with me that night. The sex is pretty damn good. The oncoming inevitability is becoming more and more apparent by now: Tim has to return to France tomorrow. It turns out I’d only just caught him at the end of a week long holiday. We resolved to make the most of what little time we had left together, so after taking him to his hotel to pack his bag we take a very long walk in Hyde Park. For the first time that I can remember, the funny looks that I get when I’m holding hands with another guy don’t even register. It’s just me and him as far as I’m concerned, and that’s just the way I liked it. We talk about our families, our hometowns, Tim’s imminent enrolment in university.

I find out that he has a name as unnecessarily long as mine, because he’s descended from one of Napoleon’s top generals. Every hour that passes the knot in my stomach grows, even more so when he murmurs that he’ll miss me when he’s gone. At 4pm, I deliver him safe and sound to his coach connection to Gatwick airport, and in the last brief moments he makes me promise to come to Marseille to visit him. Ten minutes later, he’s gone.

The theme of this blog as I understand it is expounding on the nature of relationships in a city which seems pretty averse to them. I suppose that’s the thing about London: it’s extremely fluid. Everything is in flux, all but the stone under our feet is temporary, and entire populations flow in and out of this great metropolis like a tide, destined to give and inevitably to take away. Tim was carried into my life by that tide and sure as the sea will be dragged back from the shore, all too soon he was swept away.

That’s not to say it wasn’t worth it for the time that we enjoyed. Something about how temporary it was makes it even sweeter in my mind, a brief flash of light that I can look back on and smile at. We kept in touch for a short while afterwards, but it soon became apparent that a long distance thing would be untenable.

Heavy hearted, the messages slowly thinned and faded into nothing.

I did make a promise though, so I’m brushing up on my French