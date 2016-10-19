It’s 8.51pm and I’m lying in bed listening to Disney songs wondering who I’ve become. I don’t have a Goldman Sachs internship lined up, I’m nearly 20 and still dressing up as a jellyfish for AU, and instead of sipping red wine at classy jazz nights or poetry recitals the only drink in my fridge is Tesco own-brand vodka, which (again) will probably end up being mixed with Tesco own-brand cola.

It’s the start of week 4. Life has already become stressful and hectic and feels a bit like a timer is ticking down for something but you just don’t know what. Although week 4 may not be the biggest turning point in the year, in fact not even reading week yet, it sure feels like the right time for everyone to clear their head a bit.

It’s time to stop focusing on the past, maybe practise some yoga, and take a look at the here and now.

Think of ways to free your mind from economic optimisation or Brangelina splitting up or whatever it is that your brain is burdened with.

Look at yourself in the mirror and say something soothing and spiritual like ‘hakuna matata’.

Listen to something relaxing, like the tumble of the tumble dryer, or the hum of a distant siren outside while you’re completing that Moodle quiz.

Take a break from that Aristotle essay. Spend some time doing something you prefer. Like writing a Plato essay. Or watching cute videos of pugs who are wearing muddy shoes and stamping over Plato essays. Or smelling new textbooks. I don’t know; whatever it is that you enjoy- (but if you do find a video of a pug with a Plato essay, please let me know…).

Even when taking out the trash or cleaning hair out the sink, you know, like a celebrity might do, just tell yourself that this is all part of the experience that is the rollercoaster of life. Occasionally life may give you lemons, but most of the time it just hurls 5 essays at you and then a faulty shower for good measure.

One doesn’t have to have 6 internships lined up at various investment banks over the summer to feel valued and proud of oneself. If you have, I am very impressed, honestly I am, that is quite the achievement and I wish you the best of luck in squeezing that all onto your CV. But sometimes it is the small things in life that count.

Like getting out of bed the morning after a heavy night. Or eating a vegetable. Or giving a really good head massage to a friend and being told you are a good head massager.

As someone wise and worldly like Mother Teresa would say, let the good times roll, but also take care of yourself. Acknowledge that your mind and body is a temple and temples need to be looked after. Don’t let that temple become a ruin of bricks that once were your brain cells.

And I’m really not saying that as a kill joy, I’m really not, merely as a friend (hoping to get a good head massage).