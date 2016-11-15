By Beth Loynes, Deputy News Editor

Amidst turbulent times, the UGM on Thursday 10th November was able to put to rest an issue at the core of LSE identity: the reinstatement of beanbags on the library’s lower ground floor. With a Facebook event page reaching around 22,000 views, the 20 students attending the raucous debate waited with baited breath, as the passionate pleas and fervent condemnations of the debate unfolded.

Proposing the motion was Yuanchao Gu, an LSE student angered at the lack of consultation in the decision that shocked all LSE students on their return to university in September. Claiming that the library services had been nothing short of ambiguous, he described how the attitudes and confusion surrounding the issue “disturbed my conscious.” With rocketing tuition fees and increasing pressure for investment banking graduate schemes, Gu put forward the case that the LSE deserved a place to unwind and relax, and that the removal of the beanbags eradicated some much needed support for the student community.

Gu’s Seconder, Yucheng Lu, followed his lead by declaring that with basic hibernation instincts and an inclination for habit, LSE students were continuing to sleep in the previously beanbag-occupied area despite their absence. Therefore what was the purpose, the drive, the logic behind their evacuation, when previous restful behaviour was merely continuing? When consulting LSE alumni on the issue, Lu described how past students thought LSE to “mean nothing” without their beanbag emblem. This was met with rapturous applause, as the audience considered the real implications of this event not just on the current comfort of students, but the legacy of our institution.

However all was not harmonious, as Benjamin Thomas took to the stage in opposition to the motion. He vehemently claimed that the beanbags advocated an unnatural sleeping habit which encouraged LSE students to perceive the library as their second home, rather than change environment to stimulate the brain. As the bean bags had merely been relocated to the second floor of the student union, Thomas considered that sleeping habits should be similarly moved to keep the library an untarnished sanctuary of learning. With the new arrival of the copy shop on the lower ground floor, the beanbags’ absence was furthering the resources and services available to students.

Impassioned by both cases, the audience expressed concerns regarding the safety that the beanbags had provided for students returning from a night out. Claims were made that the library should represent a safe haven for students day or night, and provide facilities for students to receive the rest they needed. With strict Saw Swee Hock entry and the new second floor area decidedly “cramped”, as one student described, it was clear that the relocation had not provided an equal alternative for students. Raising concerns for future alumni investments, Gu closed the debate with grave concerns about what the relocation of the LSE beanbags might mean for ongoing investments in the LSE.

After a dramatic rollercoaster of support and concerns for the beanbags and their new home, LSE LGBT+ Officer Perdita Blinkhorn thanked the participants for the stimulating debate, stating that she had never heard “such impassioned views on beanbags.” However the event ended on a rather anticlimactic tone, as it was announced that the library had already agreed to reinstate the beanbags to their original home before the debate, and had proposed a redevelopment of the lower ground floor with student consultation. Therefore the beanbag legacy lives on, and with such rampant supporters they are, this time, here to stay.