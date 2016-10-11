Brexit, Lies, and University Challenge

Jack Boyd, Undergraduate

It’s been a tough year so far. Brexit, Bake Off and Bowie are just a few pleasingly alliterative examples of the absolute shitter than 2016 has been. But all were ultimately to be expected. A known porcine enthusiast was the figurehead trying to save us from Brexit, Paul Hollywood is basically the Judas of the kitsch competitive baking world, and Bowie was too pure for this cruel Earth.

What was not expected, however, was the revelation that University Challenge sits on a throne of lies. Specifically, Jeremy Paxman let slip that the programme is edited, if the contestants fail to answer several starter questions in a row. He followed up with this being because of the licence fee, but personally that sounds like the ravings of a Daily Mail reader rather than a veteran journalist/interrogator of students. As a longtime fan of University Challenge, this has proved to be rather a blow to my worldview. What if the speccy kids who know every Beethoven composition under the sun are actually just like me? Have they checked to see if the hot water in their room sink is hot enough to make a Pot Noodle because they couldn’t face a walk to the kitchen?

At least we know that Jeremy Paxman is still a bit of a bastard, in that he was so disgusted by the editors letting people off his own blend of disappointment and disdain he doles out when they can’t say who was King of the Netherlands in 1582. God help us when it turns out that Paxman’s actually a big teddy bear, consoling Jonty after he fluffs a question and looks like a right dick in front of the nation, his mum, and all of his mum’s mates, who she told to watch so she could act all high and mighty about her clever boy when she saw them next at Waitrose. If there was ever a cause for UKIP to get behind now, it would be making sure we keep the Paxo-Brand emotional abuse that has made University Challenge, and Britain as a whole, great and strong.

Speaking of UKIP, this is perfect fodder for blokes in Wetherspoons to talk about how the metropolitan elite are lying to us, making us thinking their fancy university education means they know everything. But I think that the people who have really been lied to are the slightly less clever uni students. Just think of all the ribbing from your dad when you watch, completely speechless at the science questions; “Oh I’m sure there’ll be easier questions for the arts students”; “That history degree doesn’t look as good as Natural Sciences when you can’t even tell me what an Ampere is, son”. Sodding Bartolomeo Cuthbert Joly de Lotbiniere could have been as thick as those watching, the only difference being is that Bart had the advantage of editing wizardry after he got five things wrong in a row, while we have to do it live, with far more abuse from family members.

By revealing this deceit, Paxman has returned to his journalistic roots of exposing how we’ve been lied to. I would argue that this is as important as the Panama Papers and Chilcot rolled into one, because now I can hold onto the fact I might not be as bad at University Challenge as I previously thought.