By Joel Pearce, News Editor

LSESU is running a Consent Week on campus from Monday 15th to Friday 18th November. The week will draw attention to the issue, ensuring that students know what constitutes consent and what does not. It will also provide a space to support those who have experienced non-consensual sexual activity.

Women’s Officer Fathia Begum is organising the week to kick off a year-long campaign on consent. This will include lobbying the School to implement Consent Workshops and improve sexual assault policies, addressing the fear that students have about reporting incidents. She has already produced a working paper with statements from LSE students and alumni about what consent means and why it is an important issue to discuss on campus.

Monday saw the launch of the Consent Campaign, with a video featuring LSE students and discussions about the events taking place later this week. NUS Women’s Officer Hareem Ghani is coming to LSE on Tuesday evening, taking part in a panel discussion on the nature and importance of consent.

On Wednesday LSE Sexpression are running an interactive consent workshop at 1pm in Saw Swee Hock. This follows the AU holding their first ever consent workshop last week as part of the ‘This LSE Girl Can’ campaign. Sexpression is a national student society that seeks to empower young people to make decisions about sex and relationships. It was relaunched at LSE last year.

The week ends with ‘Survivor’s Stories’ on Thursday evening. Students who have experienced non-consensual sexual activity will share their stories. The event hopes to allow students to support each other with compassion and care.

The campaign follows a recent study on consent at UK universities. It found that around a third of students have experienced sexual assault or unwanted sexual advances, with almost half of these not reporting their experiences.

In an email to students Begum said, “let’s not kid ourselves – these problems exist at LSE. I hear from students who tell me of previous assaults, but fear informing the School. Improvements to the reporting system will help, but prevention is the real key to reducing heartache for all parties.

“We all know to respect each other’s autonomy. It’s when we fall short that it becomes a problem (luckily it isn’t a hard thing to change!). As a community, we have so much to learn from each other on this issue.”