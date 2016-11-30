By Aruna Krishnan, Deputy News Editor

Good news for ravers: Fabric’s owners have reached a deal with Islington Council allowing them to reopen.

The venue was shut in September this year after the council revoked its licence following the deaths of two clubbers. It said Fabric had a “culture of drug use”, which the staff were “incapable of controlling”. One of Britain’s best known nightclubs, Fabric thrived on dance music and has been shut since September. The Fresher’s week party at the LSE and a number of other University of London parties at the club had to be cancelled at the last minute.

The statement released by the Islington Borough Council stated that covert police operations suggested that people were openly buying and taking illegal drugs on the premises and that staff should have been aware of it. The club’s management and security were oblivious in light of the overwhelming evidence that patrons in the club were on drugs and manifesting symptoms. “These symptoms included sweating, glazed red eyes, staring into space and people asking for help,” the Council stated.

The decision of the Council caused a lot of distress to avid clubbers and performers. Leading figures who played at the venue and fans of electronic music joined regulars in expressing their sorrow at the decision.

The club was planning to appeal against its closure order at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court court next week. But that date has been avoided after successful talks between the owners and Islington Council.

A Change.org petition to halt the closure of the club reached almost 150,000 signatures and a fund of more than £300,000 had been raised to help with the club’s legal costs. The supporters can now proudly say that their efforts have not gone in vain. Opulent with gratitude, Fabric said. “A big thank you to all our supporters. Without the strength of their backing this would not have happened. You saved Fabric.” Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan also welcomed the news with a tweet.

The new licensing deal includes pledges to boost security and introduce stricter anti-drug rules. Under-19s will be banned from entering and anyone found with drugs, or who tries to deal drugs, will be banned for life. The conditions approved by a judge at Highbury Corner

Magistrate’s Court include the use of a new ID scanning system on the entry to the club, enhanced searching procedures and controls, and covert surveillance.

Islington Council released a joint statement with Fabric about the settlement and said that the club would not be allowed to reopen until all of the new conditions are met.

The Islington Council – Fabric settlement statement said, ”Fabric accepts that its procedures in relation to searching were insufficient, as were its procedures to prevent the consumption and dealing of drugs within the club itself.”

An air of diplomacy reigned between the two parties that participated in the settlement. The Council claimed, “Fabric accepts that the police acted reasonably in making the application for a review and that the authority’s sub-committee was fully entitled to revoke its licence.” For Fabric, this could be a pyrrhic victory, for the real war is yet to be won based on the fulfilment of the conditions.