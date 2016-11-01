2. Game Theory: Post Break-Up Sex

by anon.

Post Break-up Sex: The Perils of the Tinder Rebound

Most rebounds are forced. We go through the break up, we cry, we eat, (we cry some more), then we get drunk and go looking for a blurry beacon of hope in the otherwise dark tunnel of relationship mourning. There’s nothing spontaneous or organic about any of it, but no rebound is more forced than that found in the world of dating apps.

When I broke up with my ex I won’t pretend I was anything other than distraught. I was dragged out by my friends that very night and spent the entirety of the evening feeling like I was having an out-of-body experience. Regardless of my sorry mental state, I soldiered on and, when we got to the club, I tried to look for a potential rebound. But cringe as it may be, none of them were my ex, and I returned home empty handed (having gained no new sense of freedom and having lost all of my dignity while crying on the bucking bronco in the middle of the club).

Since I was in no way to meet anyone in person, as soon as enough time had passed that I no longer felt like I was permanently having a bad trip, I took advantage of the (then relatively new) services of Tinder. I set up my profile, strategically plucked some photos from Facebook, and began my quest. Before long I had numerous matches to choose from- some keener than others. In the spirit of post-breakup progress, I accepted one of them on Snapchat. He was one of said keenos, and I was not feeling the pubey beard and chapped lips apparent in his Snapchats. Nevertheless, after a lot of deterring on my part, I eventually went on a date with him.

To my surprise, his pubey beard wasn’t a match for how interesting, (but more importantly, interested) he was. We talked about Marxism (a classic) and our plans for the future, and the date ended with a lot of premature snogging (where the pubey beard became slightly more of an issue). It was followed by plenty more dates, and, around 3 Comedy Store trips and 8 happy hours later, he asked me to come round to his on the weekend. We both knew this meant ‘We’ve had a lot of dates and I think it’s time we bonk’, so despite my lingering reluctance, I said yes.

We met in town, as per all our dates, then got the number 41 bus back to his [parents’] house. Thankfully they were caravanning in Wales for the weekend with his little sister (he didn’t go because apparently 23 is too old to go on family holidays – but not too old to still live in their house). After a quick stop at Nisa for an onion, we arrived at the house. Palatial it was not, but on reflection, a lot nicer than my mouse-infested London flat.

I settled in to watch Tipping Point with a glass of wine in the living room while he got started on dinner, which was – in a bizarre way – kind of a nice taste of middle age. My fantasy was broken, however, when my amply pierced imaginary husband called me into the kitchen to ask me to feed the rabbits. Thinking that the day couldn’t get much weirder, I went along with the strange marriage role-play and dutifully fulfilled my chore of feeding his sister’s pooey rabbits. When I came back in, past the mounds of smelly cat food, dinner was ready, and we sat down to enjoy our first home-cooked meal together.

The fajitas actually turned out to be the best part about the evening, as it all got even more surreal post-dinner. Finally the time had come for us to stop playing our bizarre game of nuclear families and do what I’d been invited there to do. We headed upstairs, and after stopping at his shocking (it genuinely did shock me) pink bathroom, we got to the bedroom. On opening the door, I was greeted by a single bed, an Xbox, lots of Madchester memorabilia, and a bearded dragon. Scuttling about on the floor. The petting zoo vibe was really getting to me and I was seriously struggling to still see the funny side of the whole ordeal, but I was in too deep to jump ship. After the dragon had been put back in its cage, a (somehow) even less appealing dragon made its debut.

The sex was reminiscent of when your car goes into a wall on Mario Kart and it just keeps pounding it until you reverse out. And I was the wall.

After 3 orgasms – all on his end – I came (pun unintended) to the realization that, just like with a real marriage, our shoddy sex life was a symptom of bigger issues … and so came the end of our ‘relationship’ charade. Moral of the story, friends, is that “the best way to get over one man is to get under another” is incorrect, and tinder rebounds are a dangerous game to play.