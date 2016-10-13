Game Theory: The Prologue

As a wiseman once said, what’s the point in falling in love when you can just fall on the floor and never get up.

While there have been many wisemen over the years, not one of them has encountered love the same.

This series aims to explore the trials and joys of finding love, how ever you define it.

Modern love is constantly changing, London can be a dim place made up of lots of very straight lines.

This series of anecdotes and short essays is to act as a platform to revel in a romantic world that is perplexing and constantly changing.

From dating a prostitute to awkward Tinder rebounds, Game Theory will explore the beautifully unique underground of LSE’s romantics.