By Kacper Zajac

On the 3rd of November 2016, the British Government lost its battle before the High Court in judicial review proceedings against a group led by Gina Miller. The Court held that the Government lacked constitutional power under the doctrine of royal prerogative to trigger Article 50 and thereby initiate Brexit without Parliament’s scrutiny.

The Court also gave its leave to appeal directly to the Supreme Court which is due to take place on the 7th of December, 2016. Nevertheless, since the case was heard by the Lord Chief Justice, the Master of the Roles and Justice Sales sitting in the High Court, it seems rather unlikely that the Supreme Court will be willing to overturn a verdict given by the Presidents of the Criminal and Civil Divisions of the Court of Appeal who are effectively the joint heads of the British Judiciary.

The likelihood is even smaller given the very straightforward nature of the judgement. The verdict is well-structured and based on the fundamental principles of the British Constitution. In simple terms, the High Court held that the European Communities Act 1972, which allows the law of the European Union to be directly applicable in the United Kingdom, bestows rights on individuals which cannot be revoked by way of royal prerogative. In other words, rights derived from an Act of British Parliament cannot be restricted or terminated by an act of the executive.

The simplicity of this judgment is striking. Before the hearing actually took place, various commentators, on both sides of the aisle, had made numerous extremely elaborate suggestions as to the anticipated legal submissions. However, it turns out that the position of the legislature vis-a-vis the executive is based on a straightforward and well-established principle that does not have to be overly complicated.

Accordingly, the case comes down to the doctrine of parliamentary sovereignty, as once understood by AV Dicey, whereby Parliament has the power to make any law it wishes. The limited scope of royal prerogative is an inherent element of this doctrine. As per The Case of Proclamations dating back to 1610, the executive use of royal prerogative cannot interfere with any law passed by Parliament.

Once this basic principle was invoked by the Court, the conclusions were not far away. The law of the European Union is backed by the European Communities Act 1972 which is an Act of Parliament. In some sense, the 1972 Act is like the Channel Tunnel – it allows the law coming from continental Europe to enter the United Kingdom, and, since Brexit means cutting the link between the mainland and the Isles, it would effectively render the 1972 Act, redundant. Triggering Article 50 under a royal prerogative would make an Act of British Parliament meaningless which is equivalent to interfering with its contents. As a result, the Court held that triggering Article 50 without Parliament’s consent would undermine its sovereignty.

At that point there was still a possibility that the 1972 Act itself, on its true construction, was intended to be flexible enough to allow the Government to withdraw from the European Union without any subsequent parliamentary involvement. However, the Court held that there was nothing in the Act that would warrant this proposition. Consequently, in a few simple steps, the case was broken down and the law was applied to all its elements leading to a clear conclusion: the Government lacks the power to initiate Brexit without the approval of British Parliament.

The case has been described as the most important constitutional decision of our lifetime. There is little exaggeration in that. The very decision to withdraw from the European Union has massive political, social and legal consequences and the manner of withdrawal cannot be played down.

There is plenty that can be said about the ruling in question. It appears that, first and foremost, it is brave. The British Judiciary showed real character in standing up to the Government. The political pressure on Theresa May to deliver Brexit is enormous and this pressure has been transferred onto the Court.

Secondly, despite what disappointed Leavers say, British Judges are not very keen on the European Union. In fact, anyone used to reading judgements produced by British Courts will be quick to point out that British Judges often seem annoyed with the law of the European Union and its place in the British constitutional order. Accusing the High Court of bias completely misses the point.

Thirdly, the judgment symbolises the professionalism of British Courts. The decision was politically difficult, its consequences will make the life of the Government much harder and probably turn part of society and the media against the courts. Yet amid all those non-legal concerns, the High Court has been able to focus on the law, apply it correctly and in simple terms, to the issue at hand. This is pretty much everything we should expect from Courts of law. No more, no less.

It appears that whether one is a ‘Leaver’or ‘Remainer,’ this judgment deserves nothing but the utmost respect. All political arguments aside, the Court stood for the rule of law and parliamentary sovereignty – the same sovereignty that the Remaniners desperately wanted to take back from the European Union in the days leading to the referendum. Although today the rule of law and the sovereignty of Parliament did not work out for everyone, in the long term, everyone benefits from it immensely, even if it is without knowing it.

In any event, the decision of the High Court does not in any manner preclude Brexit. It does, however, make it much more difficult to carry out. Assuming the ruling is not overturned on appeal, the Government will have to put together a majority in Parliament to authorise the withdrawal from the European Union. Inasmuch as the Conservatives have a narrow majority on their own in the House of Commons, at least half of the Party originally campaigned to remain. It is also not clear how many of SNP and Labour MPs who were strongly supporting Britain in Europe would respect the wishes of the public. Given all those circumstances, the May Government might have real difficulties to get the motion through the House. This would mean that Britain might see another general election in the Spring of 2017.