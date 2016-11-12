Labour shouldn’t stand in Richmond Park

Post By RelatedRelated Post
Politically the issue of Heathrow expansion has been kicked down the long grass. Politicians in London are vehemently against the idea, including Mayor Sadiq Kahn – who favours a second runway at Gatwick, and 2016 Conservative candidate for mayor and Richmond Park MP (until he stood down), Zac Goldsmith. Goldsmith was editor of The Ecologist magazine from 1998 until 2007, and entered parliament in 2010 at a time when the Conservatives under David Cameron, then leader of the opposition, were putting the environment on their agenda for the first time (their ‘hug-a-husky’ phase) in order to appeal to moderate Labour and Lib-Dem voters.
Cameron famously said in October 2009 “the third runway is not going ahead, no ifs, no buts”. However, under pressure from the business community, Cameron went on to establish the Davies Commission in 2012 to look at how best to expand airport capacity in the South East. Davies recommended a third runway at Heathrow. Goldsmith promised to resign his seat if the government gave Heathrow the green-light. True to his word a by-election in the constituency of Richmond Park has now been called after Theresa May approved a third runway to the north-west of the current airport.
Whether the decision to expand Heathrow is right or wrong is not the topic of this article. Heathrow is the UK’s gateway to the world, has been operating at 98% capacity for over a decade and is losing out to hub airports in Europe such as Amsterdam Schiphol. However, the building of a third runway requires the demolition of an entire village, and will have a severe impact on noise and air pollution in the surrounding area – at a time when we need to be reducing greenhouse gas emissions groups such as Greenpeace argue expansion is a backwards step.
The main parties are split on the issue. Goldsmith wants this by-election to be a referendum on Heathrow expansion, and if this is the case the normal party positions don’t work. The Liberal Democrats on the other hand want to make this by-election a referendum on the Brexit negotiations. Following on from their success in the Witney by-election (where they went from fourth place in 2015 to second in October) and local council by-elections (what they’re dubbing the ‘Lib-Dem fightback’), the Lib-Dems are arguing that a hard Brexit can be avoided if Theresa May sees the electoral consequences of such a position. Goldsmith is also somewhat tarnished by his campaign to be mayor, which was by some branded racist because of the way he targeted certain ethnic groups.
Labour cannot win in Richmond Park. Labour has never won in Richmond Park. Labour won 12.3% of the vote in 2015. The Liberal Democrats held the seat until 2010 and given the seat voted remain in June the strongly pro-European Lib-Dems are much better positioned to take the seat from Goldsmith. Given Labour has no single position on either Heathrow expansion or single market access (with John McDonald now arguing that we should leave the single market in order to take back from the EU the “economic levers of power”) Labour has nothing to offer in this by-election when the agenda will be set by Goldsmith and Brexit. Clive Lewis and Lisa Nandy, in an article for LabourList, have argued that Labour should not split the progressive vote. The government only has a majority of 12 and they argue “the extra [progressive] vote could be crucial”.
Of course it can be argued that it isn’t democratic to limit the choice of voters, and usually I would agree. I am against for example a grand Progressive Alliance of Labour, Liberals and Greens. A ‘progressive coalition’ of support was attempted under Miliband, proving that unless Labour focuses on winning votes from the Tories we cannot win a general election. Often when the Tories can spin a vote for the Lib-Dems as a vote for Labour by the back-door Liberal Democrat voters move to the Conservatives, as we saw when the Liberal Democrats lost all of their seats in the South West of England. And of course most Labour members haven’t forgiven the Liberal Democrats for going into coalition with the Tories and supporting their austerity agenda. As much as possible Labour should avoid condoning a vote for the Lib-Dems or the Greens (as a Labour member I must stress that if Labour stand a candidate I will and must support that candidate, lest I be reported to compliance). The best outcome would be for Labour and the Lib-Dems to stand aside and support a common independent candidate – as happened in the Tatton constituency in 1997 where the corrupt Conservative MP Neil Hamilton was beaten by independent ex-journalist Martin Bell.

Labour shouldn't stand in Richmond Park
