By Taryana Odayar, Executive Editor.

We are thrilled to officially announce the launch of the LSE Beaver mobile app for iPhone!

No newspaper works in just one medium any more, and this year we have made a concerted effort to take the Beaver from being a primarily print based newspaper, towards one that has a dynamic online and social media presence as well. With the launch of the Beaver mobile phone app, we hope to make it easier and more enjoyable for LSE students to skim through the multitude of articles and features on our website, whilst increasing the paper’s reach and accessibility. Whereas our website is still home to all of our online content and videos, the addition of the Beaver app now means that you only have to reach into your pocket to get up to speed with these as well as all of the latest news on campus.

The app has been designed to bring you breaking news on campus instantaneously with the help of push notifications, and also provides easy access to our live Facebook and Twitter feeds so that you can get all of your Beaver news and social media updates in just one place. The app’s user-friendly interface and clean design makes browsing through articles on your phone quick and effortless, and thanks to the app’s interactive ‘Submissions’ feature, users can also submit their own pictures, videos and text.

The launch of this app would not have been possible if not for our incredibly talented and innovative online Editors, so a massive thank you to our outgoing online Editor Gee Linford-Grayson for developing and designing the app, and our current online Editor Ellie Peake for ironing out those initial glitches and getting it published on the Apple Store. Their technical expertise and commitment towards getting the app up and running has been invaluable, and I look forward to working with the online team further over the coming year.

Finally, whilst we have done our best to make sure that the app is problem-free, please bear with us if you experience any technical issues, and let us know so that we can improve the app further. The app requires iOS 8.0 or later, and is compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

So what are you waiting for? Download the (free) Beaver app on your iPhone and never be left out of the loop again!

Get the app here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/the-beaver-lse/id1092570101?mt=8