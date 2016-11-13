Liberal Democracy and the Problem of the Demos

By Angus Tatchell

In a handful of days Donald Trump may become the elected President of the United States of America – the so-called ‘leader of the free world’. At the beginning of the campaign for the Republican Presidential Nomination most people would have thought this prospect absolutely ludicrous. But if there’s one thing that we’ve all learned throughout 2016 it’s that nothing is certain. Previously established orthodoxies the world over are being challenged and torn down. To many people this is in no way a bad thing. It’s about time a change shook up a system that is in many ways far from perfect. However, what we must be very careful about with any ‘revolution’ is what comes to replace the status quo, and whether or not this may be a step in the wrong direction.

Why we got to this point is probably quite clear to most people now. For too long a system of governance that was lauded as the best we could hope for has been failing too many people. As this system rose to pre-eminence, we were told that “there is no alternative”. And by the time this system had proliferated itself across the globe we were even told that it would spell ‘the end of history’. What has only become truly clear in 2016 is that even in those places where it works the best, a majority of people now seem to think otherwise.

But in order to fix the problem, we need to understand where its causes lie. And to do this, we need to have a fundamental examination of which system itself is not working. The Left would tell us that the problem is global capitalism, whilst the Right would now have us believe that global liberalism is the real problem. As someone who finds themself in the political centre, like many of you probably do, it’s easy to disengage from addressing these somewhat ‘radical’ perspectives. However, it has been largely the failure of political moderates to engage with and address these issues with confidence (or at all) that has left the door open to populists to falsely proclaim these ideas as the solutions to all of our problems. And it may be this failure that spells the end of the liberal democratic project of the last two centuries.

This is quite a bold statement, so let us examine the ideas behind the increasingly popular illiberalism that has managed to seize power in the UK (and looks like it may succeed in doing so in the US and the European Continent very soon) in order to fully realise the drastic consequences that may arise.

During the run up to the EU Referendum in June this year an argument that gained popular traction amongst ‘Brexiteers’ and Eurosceptics was that the EU was fundamentally flawed because of something called the “No Demos Thesis”. The idea is that regardless of how democratic the EU could reform itself to be, its decisions would remain illegitimate because Europe ‘does not have a common political identity’. In democratic theory a ‘demos’ refers to the people which govern themselves. Thus the issue raised is that people in one member-state could be forced into doing something that they may have disagreed with because a majority of people in other member states chose to. This, many of them thought, would be no different from tyranny, and hence demanded that the people of Britain “take back control”.

However, in Democratic Theory, the way a ‘demos’ is defined is a largely unexamined topic. And upon closer examination this argument can be used to completely deconstruct any kind of plural decision making process and, at its core, is not compatible with the ideas of liberalism or democracy (at least in the forms we are familiar with).

Firstly, this argument depends upon a deeply nationalistic outlook on governance. It presupposes that a ‘demos’ is defined as a nation. And it also presupposes that everybody from a ‘nation’ thinks in a similar way. In order for there to be a ‘lack of a common political identity’ across the member-states of the EU we are to accept that political ideas in one nation are fundamentally different from those in another. So fundamentally different apparently, that they are incompatible together in a single democracy.

This is a very dangerous notion to accept. To view other nations as fundamentally different in their politics, purely based on cultural differences, is to make an implicitly discriminatory and divisive assertion. We are going as far as to say that a diversity of identities cannot function together because they produce different political preferences. The obvious problem with this argument is that it assumes that diversity itself prevents functional political decision making. In the 21st Century our understanding of democracy is supposed to fully embrace the idea that our society is tolerant of diversity, and that it does not prevent functional democracy. In fact, quite the opposite is true. Democracy is fundamentally about bringing together a diverse range of opinions and views, and having this diversity expressed in our legislatures and by our politics. Our parliaments exist only because of the plurality of ideas that we value. And we value all of these ideas equally. Each one of us is given one vote, and all of our votes count equally.

If we did not believe in diversity in governance then we’d all simply cast our votes at election, and whoever wins would become a dictator until the next election. The executive would be all that is necessary to fulfil democratic governance as diversity has no place in the process. This is obviously not the case, and our systems of democracy do not look to supress diversity.

Not only is defining a demos based on a national criteria incompatible with the idea of individual diversity, but it also means in effect that all people are not equal. In order for our democracy to restrict people of other nations from involving themselves in our decision making process we implicitly argue that identity can be used a means to disenfranchise. If somebody can be excluded from the democratic process because they have a ‘different’ national identity, then we set a dangerous precedent that can be extended to other identities. In order for a democracy to be considered liberal, it must not sacrifice the principles of equality among peoples, and it must not be divisive. Otherwise we must admit our hypocrisy. Nationalism is fundamentally incompatible with liberal democracy.

It is very important to make this absolutely clear to people. It is easy to forget today the dark places that politics has come from. Our values and principles have evolved immensely over the last few decades, but there are still people who wish to return to the illiberal past that we came from. And whilst it may not be fully clear how far we may regress, we must all be aware of exactly what this entails and the principles and precedents it creates.

In the political climate of Theresa May’s Britain, the divisions of nationalism are being re-introduced into the political mainstream. The Home Secretary, Amber Rudd, has already called for companies to reveal the number of foreign workers they employ. Visa restrictions have already been significantly toughened during Mrs May’s time as Home Secretary, and now with the ‘mandate’ of Brexit which she has taken to interpret as an expression of English and Welsh nationalism, and a pledge to lower immigration numbers, we can expect even more divisive policies to come during her premiership.

Ultimately what this spells for the United Kingdom as a cohesive political unit is quite harrowing and ironic. It seems easy to forget for people in England that the UK is itself a multi-national democracy. And it is also now an extremely divided one. Brexiteers may do well to consider the implications of the ‘No Demos Thesis’ in their own country.