By Joel Pearce, News Editor

Dame Shirley Pearce is to be the next Chair of Court and Council at LSE. Starting in January 2017, she will take over the role from Alan Elias who has been Acting Chair since March.

Beginning her career as a clinical psychologist, Dame Shirley had a background in the health profession before embarking on her academic career. She has since served as Vice-Chancellor of Loughborough University, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Dean of the School of Health at the University of East Anglia, and a council member at the University of Cambridge. She has also served on the board of the Higher Education Funding council for England.

In 2013 Theresa May, then Home Secretary, appointed Dame Shirley to serve as the inaugural Independent Chair of the College of Policing. Over the past three years she has pursued major cultural change in an attempt to improve decision-making in policing. She identified key challenges for the profession, including maintaining the skills needed to deal with high tech crime and balancing local community policing with the need for international cooperation.

As part of her new role, Dame Shirley with chair two of LSE’s principal governance bodies. The Council focuses on overall strategy, with responsibility including finance, estates, human resources, educational character and student experience. Recently, it played a key role in appointing Minouche Shafik to replace Craig Calhoun as Director of the School. The Court of Governors deals with constitutional matters and discusses key policy issues prior to decisions being made.

LSE said that Dame Shirley “brings a wealth of experience to the role.” Students will hope that this experience brings momentum to the task of improving student satisfaction. The School consistently sits at the bottom of satisfaction league tables. In this year’s National Student Survey LSE scored the worst of any major university, having dropped six points since 2015.

In a statement Dame Shirley said, “I have always had the greatest respect for LSE and the breadth and depth of its global impact. I feel privileged to be taking on this role and look forward to working with colleagues on Council and Court to support Julia Black as Interim Director and Minouche Shafik when she arrives in September.

“I also look forward to meeting staff and students across the School and working together to ensure that LSE delivers excellence in all it does and meets the challenges of the future with confidence and continuing national and international success.”