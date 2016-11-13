LSE Library ‘Excited’ to Announce Several Square Metres of New Floor Space

By Ryan Flack The LSE Library have made desperate changes to the Study Space which has left LSE students, confused, sad and frightened.

After extensive changes to the LSE Library dedicated to maintaining its status as a world class institution – including reducing the number of functioning Windows computers to make way for flashy Apple branded stuff, moving the Course Collection upstairs so everyone can enjoy making more use of the staircase, and a new area dedicated to poorly advertised workshops that nobody really knows about – a new alteration has taken place this term.

“We’re excited to announce that we’ve cleared away the cluttered space on the Lower Ground floor to provide several square metres of innovative free floor space,” a spokesperson for the library exclusively didn’t tell The Beaver’s Teeth. “By removing the universally derided and totally underused beanbags there is now an area where students who have long days and too much work can grab a few minutes, duck under the stairs, look at the floor with a frown, try and sit uncomfortably on it, and then give up and go back to doing their bloody work like they’re supposed to.”

Whether the modernisations will stop there remains unclear, though it is rumoured it is being mooted that work space could be drastically increased by removing all chairs and tables and making students work standing up.

There are also suspicions that the new floor space could be grounds for further innovation, with the potential application of Apple stickers here and there, because everything is better when it’s from Apple.

“Rest assured that we’ll keep making exciting changes this year in order to improve our standards and help LSE chase down Oxford and Cambridge in the league tables,” the spokesperson also didn’t say.

“And obviously as the reason why we are lagging behind Oxbridge is our academic standards and definitely nothing to do with appalling levels of student satisfaction, we’ll be continuing to innovate without any consultation with students and by clearing away all those pesky areas where they can lower productivity rates and go and ‘relax’ – not to mention in full view of any visitors!

“We like to take inspiration from our famous staircase. This means that improvements are going to be made one step at a time, with each of those steps being more difficult than necessary while we ultimately and mainly just go around in circles.”

Students have apparently reacted to this development, but as the lazy ingrates should be working right now they opted not to approach any for comment.