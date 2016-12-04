The idea that socioeconomic inequality might actually be a bit of a problem at LSE seems to have begun to manifest itself among the student body at the LSE, albeit slowly, belatedly, and with the enthusiasm of a child being told it needs a vaccination for its own good. As students who did not even know the name of a cleaner before this term suddenly take to campaigning in support of them, and the handful of vaguely active working class students gather in rooms to ponder such trying questions as whether they do not have things quite as easy as other students – even then a genuine breakthrough in mobilising at all in this regard – The Beaver’s Teeth was quick to cynically jump on the achingly slow bandwagon and pretend to gather reactions from across the campus.

“I’d definitely say there was a class issue at LSE”, one student who had sat in front of a functioning computer in the library and set up a fancy laptop in front of it instead said. “I mean, like, one of mine has about 16 people in it, when really about 12 would be the optimal number. Plus there just isn’t long enough to talk about all the readings. What are my fees even going towards anyway?”

Some achieved a firmer grasp of what was meant.

“Well obviously to say that people might have different experiences at university and in life in general because they have significantly less money and resources is just dogmatic neo-Marxist rubbish,” another told us through a public school accent over a whisky on the rocks. “I mean, they have access to lectures and classes and the library like the rest of us, don’t they?” He then excused himself as he had a networking session to attend where he was hoping to get onto an unpaid internship.

We pretended to consider approaching the interim Director of the LSE for the institution’s point of view, but we realised we rarely saw her around on campus, and probably would not actually recognise her. Admittedly, if we had a post where we could get away with claiming twice the average British salary (before tax) in expenses just for flights, we probably would not spend much time on campus either.

One student politico in the first floor café of the Saw Swee Hock Student Centre identified what she saw as the root of the problem. “Working class students are disadvantaged because of the fees system, aren’t they? Welcome to Camer… I mean… May’s Britain.” Asked whether she thought there might be factors within the LSE that disadvantaged the same group, she was quick to add, “Yeah, probably.”

“It should be noted that the LSE does redistribute some of the fees in bursaries to students from lower income backgrounds,” a spokesperson from the LSE didn’t tell The Beaver’s Teeth on the matter of fees and costs. As usual, no consideration was given to the proliferation of a culture of networking, focus on city and other typically exclusive areas of employment, continued lack of representation and appreciation for the voice of students unfamiliar to the world they’re chucked into – alone – at the age of 18, unequal treatment of LSE’s own staff, or why a university so keen to study the population as units for research continues to lack understanding for its own staff and students from these backgrounds. To be fair, that might be because there is still nobody asking the questions loudly enough.

We tried to approach a working class student for their own views, but they were either studying at home, working elsewhere to make ends meet, or writing sarcastic articles to stroke their own ego.