By Scott Carpenter

Senator Mark Kirk of Illinois, an LSE alum and perhaps the most vulnerable Republican senator up for re-election this year, lost to Democratic challenger Tammy Duckworth Tuesday night. He was one of only two Republican incumbents in the US Senate to lose their seats in this year’s elections, leaving Democrats short of a Senate majority.

Kirk, a centrist Republican, had long faced a tough re-election bid in a state that tends to vote for Democratic candidates. A supporter of same-sex marriage and abortion rights, he won a six-year term in 2010 but had been overshadowed in polls by Duckworth, a veteran who lost both of her legs in combat in Iraq in 2004.

His odds did not increase when he appeared to denigrate Duckworth’s Thai background during a debate in the weeks before election night, questioning her family’s history of service in the American military. Kirk later apologized for the comments.

While Kirk originally supported Donald Trump’s candidacy, he revoked that support in June. “I think he’s too bigoted and racist for the Land of Lincoln,” Kirk said during an appearance on a Chicago radio program.

Born in Illinois, Kirk received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Cornell University in 1981, a Masters degree from the London School of Economics in 1982, and a law degree from the Georgetown University Law Center in 1992. Following his year at LSE Kirk taught European history and English at Milestone College, a private college preparatory school in London that has since closed, during the 1982-83 school year. He left Milestone College in 1983 and started work on the staff of Illinois congressman John Porter, later leaving for positions at the World Bank and later the State Department.

Kirk began the first of five terms in the US House of Representatives in 2000, winning election to the Senate in November of 2010. But his Senate career faced complication in January of 2012 when Kirk suffered an ischemic stroke and underwent surgery. He returned to work following nearly a year of recovery and rehabilitation, though he still often uses a wheelchair.