By Aruna Krishna, Deputy News Editor

In the summer of 1987, Benjamin Franklin, after finishing the Constitution Convention at Philadelphia was asked what form of government was agreed upon to which he replied, “Republic. If you can keep it.”

The United States of America has voted and elected Republican Donald Trump as the 45th President. The LSE US Centre on November 9th organised a Public event with a host of dynamic panelists to conduct an analysis of the elected US President’s tenure. The house was full and the atmosphere was buzzing. The panel comprised Bronwen Maddox, Director of the Institute of Government, Professor Peter Trubowitz, Head of the US Centre, Sir Nigel Sheinwald, former British ambassador to the US, and Professor Cheryl Schonhardt-Bailey, Professor in the Government Department.

Donald Trump has an invigorating ride ahead as the head of the world’s largest economy. But how did he get to winning?

Bronwen Maddox said “Trump managed to speak to a lot of people. These people must have really found resonance with his words but somehow, they were not accounted for in the polls.” She added that Trump managed to get his view across very shrewdly. His reiteration of ‘Washington is broken’ and claims to get jobs back and shield the true Americans from the cold winds of globalisation and international trade really sunk in the minds of the citizens. “This was completely juxtaposing what someone from Washington would say and thus, Trump appealed to the voters.” said Bronwen. The 2016 US election result reflected a “misinterpretation by the electorate” and “would be studied by political scientists for generations to come”, according to Professor Cheryl Schohardt-Bailey.

Sir Nigel Sheinwald, former British ambassador to the US, further added that Clinton’s campaigning was poor. He said that she did not approach the ‘Blue wall’, a collection of states that had a majority of Democrat supporters. According to Sheinwald, the famous adage ‘You campaign in poetry and govern in prose’ was defied in this election. “The platform of presentation for Hillary Clinton was poor and did not infuse voters to elect her. She would have made a competent and efficient President but what is the point of that if you do not inspire, motivate and get people out of their seats?” questioned Sheinwald. He further stated that thousands of votes would have shifted in Trump’s favour, post his decision to reopen the case of the deleted emails. “Her inability to close the issue by making bold statements and furnishing proof failed her as a convincing candidate in the eyes of the citizens.” Sheinwald opined.

The fact that Trump won two dead rock democratic states–Pennsylvania and Wisconsin– shows that there existed a class of voters who the Republican party were ignoring and the Democrats were no longer catering to. “Trump could identify this class and speak to the anger and resentment they had towards modernisation and technology taking over their jobs. That made him successful,” said Trubowitz.

All the welcoming gestures by the Obama administration for new President Trump poses a big question: Who will come to the White House with the new boss? Sheinwald remarked, “It is a bit of a muck situation. He will have to choose a team that is highly predictable and more inclined to the ‘common ground’ that he is constantly referring to.”

“He would also have to listen to people in matters relating to the international world, of which he knows nothing about. That would entail having people who will put matters down for him in plain, simple language that he will best understand.”, stated Sheinwald.

Schonhardt-Bailey looked at the situation more positively. While she admitted that Trump is not a traditional candidate in the political sense, she remarked that that itself is very comforting. “His choices are not restraining. He is quite happy to change his views even if that means drastically. So we can hope that will facilitate some adaptability for the good.” While she was unsure of the yardstick he is going to use to assess the best and the brightest who will advise him, she hoped that he was not fixed in a stringent, ideological mode.

“Someone needs to get the work running and whether they accept it or not, Trump will be their new employer.” stated Trubowitz. The relationship between Trump and Paul Ryan, current Speaker at the House of Representatives, would be very interesting to see, in Trubowitz’s perspective. “When one thinks about what they agree on, even though they are on the same page, the intensity towards which they are pro the topic varies.”

The budget is another point to consider. “Trump and Clinton both favoured infrastructure spending. This came out as a bit of a shock as the Republican party has been always conservative in expenditures relating to that.” stated Trubowitz. Another debate is with respect to the trade policy. “Most Republicans in the Congress favoured TPP (Trans-Pacific Partnership) while Trump has made it clear that is not a high priority for him.” Trubowitz added.

“Trade and Obamacare are the litmus tests. What he does there is critical. For trade, he can begin to dismantle NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement) and that is what Mexico and Canada are clearly worried about.” stated Broween. For Trump, according to Broween, the campaign was largely based on getting jobs back for Americans. Not fulfilling his promises and ignoring the trade agreements would reverse his credibility. The relationship with the Middle East is another aspect to ponder. “For the astute person he is, the comments made by him on Syria and Iraq have not been received well,” remarked Sheinwald. It was seen that if he uses alliances such as NATO effectively, and maintains traditional alliances with Japan, the idea of discord and turmoil will jettison. The Supreme court questions are looming as well. The Congress has not agreed to Obama’s choice of Chief Justice and are stuck with only eight Justices at the moment.

But then again, how much red meat does this incoming President really need? Does he have to prove himself by sticking to his word and keeping all his campaign promises? Is that the only way he can show himself to ‘Make America great again’?

Only time will tell.