The LSESU ASEAN Society has won the Best New Society Category for the LSESU STARS and SU Awards Ceremony 2o16, it was announced yesterday. The society which focuses on holding ASEAN-centric activities and discussions has been awarded on the basis of its uniqueness in bringing students to engage and debate in issues and discussions about the ASEAN region.

Since its formal inception in December 2015, the society has organised many activities which has engaged well over a hundred students. These activities include the film screening on Myanmar’s way forward, an interview series with intellectuals such as Professor Danny Quah, a Model ASEAN debate, a gathering to discuss about the state of Singapore, sent a delegation to represent LSE in the Warwick ASEAN Conference, as well as discussing Philippine indigenous peoples’ rights, education system, reforms and of course, the West Philippine Sea in LSE.

An official statement by the society read, “We are proud to have been able to make a contribution to the diversity and dynamism of the LSE student community, and to have facilitated discussions and interactions Southeast Asian students from a range of diverse backgrounds through the events we have held over the span of the 3 months since we have set up our society, to the achievement of this award!”

Events and activities involved the collaboration with partners such as the LSE Saw Swee Hock Southeast Asia Centre and LSE SU Film Society, and students from the various national Southeast Asian societies, including the Singapore Society, Malaysia Club, Vietnamese Society, Thai Society, and upcoming Indonesia Society. One can visit their Facebook page at ‘LSESU ASEAN Society’ to learn more.