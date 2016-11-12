It will be mysterious; it will be magical – it is none other than the LSE BFG’s Masquerade Ball.

Friday November 18th, 2016 is one of the most awaited days as we welcome our annual Varsity Masquerade Ball, hosted for the very first time in collaboration with societies from three of the UK’s top universities: LSE, Oxford and Cambridge.

Who says career societies at LSE are just career oriented? We at the LSE SU Business and Finance Group like to think otherwise. Our society is not just about helping you achieve your dream career; it is much more than that. We hold amazing socials as well, which give you a chance to network among like-minded individuals or just let loose and have a fun night out.

The Masquerade Ball is the biggest social held by us. We promise you an unforgettable night with the best music in the grandeur of the historic and illustrious Porchester Hall in London, which is one of UK’s most famous ballrooms and music venues. If you want to re-live the Roaring Twenties in a 1920’s setting that The Great Gatsby would be proud of, then this is the place to be.

To make the night even better, the drinks and food are on the house (you won’t pay a penny on the night) and we don’t just stop here, there will also be live bands, casino games, magicians and brilliant DJs who will make sure to get you on your feet and sway the night away in the most lavish way possible.

Picture this: elegant crowds sweep in, greeted with a glass of champagne, impeccably dressed in stunning dresses and black tie. You enter the grand ballroom, which is one of London’s and UK’s finest, where the intimate acoustics make for an electric atmosphere with place settings prepared carefully for our magnificent entertainers and the delicious food and drinks. With a wide array of activities, there’s sure to be something for everyone.

So ladies and gentlemen, it’s time to dress up and put on your bow tie or jewels as we unroll the red carpet for the most anticipated and the best event you will experience this year – notably at a lower price than many other events, parties and balls, packing in the best value-for-money ticket you can buy. Adding to that, we will automatically discount everyone’s ticket when you buy it in a group of 5, 10 or 15 with a discount up to 20% because balls are meant to be enjoyed with friends after all. This truly is a night that is not to be missed. Friday, 18th of November (7:30pm onwards) is the day to be marked in all your calendars.

Get ready for a glorious celebration in an exciting venue. Expect a night of mystery and magnificence that you will never forget – oh and do bring your mask!

P.S. For more info visit the LSE SU BFG Facebook page event and the website here: http://theguildball.com. Tickets are selling fast and will be gone in the next week, so make sure you get yours ASAP so that you don’t miss out on the biggest and best party of the year!

Sonakshi Das