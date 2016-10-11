The Prime Minister had the opportunity to move the Conservative Party to the right but has failed to do so

Hakan Ustabas, Comment Editor

For anyone of sound mind, Jeremy Corbyn’s reelection as leader of the Labour Party highlights the clearest signal that the Conservatives will win the next general election and significantly increase their majority in Parliament. A poll from YouGov (September 21st) puts Theresa May comfortably ahead of Corbyn when it comes to strength, decisiveness, quality of ideas, understanding of public needs, and likability. The Labour Party has been polling at around a ten point deficit to the Conservatives, and this is only likely to get worse when election campaigning begins.

From a right wing perspective, a lack of opposition provides the perfect opportunity for the Conservative Party to recreate some of their more classic policies. The top rate of income tax has remained at 45% for far too long, with the middle classes of the UK continuing to forgo an unfair and disproportionate level of income every year. A free market candidate would seize the reinforced strength of the Government in order to pursue unpopular but needed policies while the Opposition is at its weakest.

Furthermore, now (soon to be) free from the legislative shackles of the European Union, the UK could continue its programme of market deregulation which began under Mrs Thatcher. By cutting state regulations on businesses, the right have the ability to appeal to the wealth creators of the country, and provide even more jobs and investment to one of the world’s leading economies. In addition to deregulation, the Brexit vote was partly a mandate to pursue free trade opportunities around the world, and to also create the conditions in which British businesses can survive. The Prime Minister needs to act on this intention of the electorate.

Unfortunately, however, Theresa May has not grasped these opportunities as a candidate such as Boris Johnson may have done. Rather than use the newfound entrenchment of government power to produce an ideologically purer manifesto, May has moved the Party even further to the centre-ground than her predecessor David Cameron did.

Following consent from the Prime Minister, Chancellor Phillip Hammond has suggested that the Government’s ‘Fiscal Charter’ may be abandoned. This would allow Parliament to increase its spending, and so further enlarge the already bloated pot of national debt. May has also talked about tackling corporate greed in a variety of ways, most notably by placing workers on company boards. Such rhetoric will at best attract a few votes from the left, but has the potential to stifle the efficient workings of the private sector, and alienate many businesses who would otherwise have considered further investment in the UK.

May’s focus on inequality of opportunity certainly is welcome. However, there seems to be little else in policy terms which the Government is creating. A social mobility agenda needs to be supported in tandem with free market economic policies. The best way for the poor to increase their income and status is through a growing economy in which wealth and jobs are being created every day. Merely reciting anecdotal evidence about grammar schools does little to create the conditions needed to secure the future of the current generation of young people.

It is undoubtable that a Conservative election victory will be secured. What’s less certain is whether the premiership of Theresa May will amount to anything more than another period of blue-tie Blairism. By missing this golden moment to return to successful right-wing policies, the Prime Minister has abandoned the ideological purity of the Party.