How incredible is living in London? The land of opportunity, the golden metropolis, the city of dreams.

Just think of all the experiences wrapped up in this bustling ball of busyness. Think of all the people, the cultures, the ideas that surround you!

Thinking of all these things perhaps depresses me more than anything else, when I consider the routine of my day: get up later than any disciplined person would, almost miss a lecture, pay no attention in said lecture, eat, procrastinate, do unproductive work, eat, bar, sleep, repeat.

Where in this torrid routine of mine could I possibly fit in anything cultural? How can I possibly experience the world, see the way the outside world functions?

And then let’s not forget the days in which I actually have to do work, having failed at my duties the rest of the week, and have to lean on SparkNotes for an apt representation of the ancient, hallowed work of Aristotle.

Life as a student is tough, and the routines full enough, without the added pressure of having to take in the best cultural diversity in the world.

However, it is also true that my tedious routines have gone too far.

This was not-so-dramatically revealed to me in a not-quite-Damascus fashion, when I realised that I, much to my shame, had eaten the exact same ‘Tesco Meal Deal’ three days in a row.

The first day there was nothing wrong with my choice of a Chicken Fajita, paired with some delightful Salt and Pepper crisps and, of course, a Fanta Orange. Though more of an explosion of immature flavours than an astute taste selection, this was an easily forgivable, quick lunch choice.

The second day was perhaps a poorer decision, but still no cardinal sin. Yesterday’s experience was not exciting but still satisfying, and so it was a safe bet which any less-than-intrepid, not-particularly-creative person like myself might go for. I admit to not being some kind of spontaneous Spanish hunk of a man always ready for adventure, and so to me, this was fine. Repetitive. Boring. But fine.

And then came the third day.

What does it say about me that I once again went for the same thing?

To go for the same mayonnaise-heavy wrap, the same overly-chewy crisps, the same sense of disappointment at what could have been, but what was not.

It’s not that there weren’t other options – there were. It’s not that I don’t like anything else – I do. And it’s certainly not that anyone was coercing me into it – it’s a meal deal for crying out loud!

No, it was simply that a disappointing but safe meal deal was more attractive than a risky one. It was simply that in the midst of the difficulties of all my lectures and classes, this meal deal meant that I knew just how good my day was going to be. By choosing the same one, I was assuring myself that my day would only be mildly disappointing, no risk it would be really disappointing.

Because that’s exactly what meal deals are: an insurance choice.

They are not exciting, they are not adventurous, they are not an ‘experience’. They are just a plan B – like Saucy on a Friday Night, or becoming an accountant. They’re decent, they get the job done, but they sure as hell ain’t Hollywood.

And to some extent right now, meal deals are essentially a manifestation of student life. Cheap, repetitive, generally uncoordinated. But, like opening that Fanta Orange, there are bursts of excitement.

So although it may not be the most adventurous, exciting, life-changing choice, I will always support the option of a meal deal. To quote a past history teacher, ‘sometimes cowardice is the best option’, and, hence, sometimes meal deals are too.