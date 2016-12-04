Post By RelatedRelated Post
Uganda’s traditional institutions should not just be accepted but embraced.
On the evening of the 27th November, Ugandan security forces stormed the palace of King Charles Wesley Mumbere- the popular ruler of the tiny Rwenzururu Kingdom nestled deep in south-western Uganda. The raid came shortly after an ultimatum delivered by the Ugandan government ordering the Kingdom’s Royal Guard to be disbanded. The government believes that an attack on a police patrol which killed 55 people earlier that day was launched by separatist ultra-monarchists belonging to the Bakonzo ethnic group and it suspects Mumbere’s Royal guard of funding and training these individuals in camps just across the border in DR Congo. Yoweri Museveni, Uganda’s autocratic president has now launched a heavy handed campaign with the aim of crushing separatist dissent. Indeed, in a statement made earlier this year Museveni insisted that Uganda “would not loose even a piece of her land” to the creation of an independent kingdom in the South.
This recent spate of violence is revealing of the unremitting appeal of monarchism in a country that began its life as an uncomfortable union of rival kingdoms. The unrest in Rwenzururu is a release of the political pressure that has been building up in the region ever since centralised rule was imposed in the early 1980s. The reality on the ground is that people are still deeply fond of traditional politics and simply prefer institutions with authoritarian features to the democratic ones that were hurriedly forced upon them in the lead up to independence. In a survey conducted by Makerere University some 87% of the population of Rwenzururu favour the re-establishment of a Kingdom. This does not necessarily mean an independent kingdom, but rather just an elevation of the Rwenzururu monarchy’s status from a mere cultural institution to a political one similar to those found in other regions of Uganda.
Uganda’s five constitutional monarchs who hold actual (albeit limited) political influence are profoundly adored by their subjects. The coronation of Kabaka Mutebi II (who, until 1994 had worked in exile as a double glazing salesmen in London) was marked with two days of celebration in the capital Kampala and a feast for over 10,000 guests. He struggles to go anywhere outside his palace grounds without ordinary people kneeling before him and begging for his blessing. As ruler of the Buganda people’s 52 tribes, Mutebi is an integral part of a centuries old political system founded on reverence for clan heads and village elders. Because of Africa’s breakneck thrust into the modern world economy and western forms of government, Bugandans treasure the stability and identity that the Kabakship provides.
Uganda’s other traditional leaders have also contributed to the stabilising and healing process in the country that was so necessary after decades of colonialism, political turmoil and war. In addition to their important symbolic and customary roles, many seek to connect with their subjects on a more personal level. They involve themselves in social initiatives in poorer rural areas, establish charitable foundations, tour their kingdoms and regularly consult with clan chiefs. The Kingdom of Bunyoro-Kitara even has its own royal parliament and a council consisting of elders and chiefs. This connects the king to the ordinary rural populace in a far more tangible way than even western democracy would allow.
President Museveni must not therefore be wary of granting political status to the country’s traditional institutions or of cementing the powers of those that already exist. He owes a good part of his and Uganda’s recent success to his restoration of some of the kingdoms following the civil war of the 1980s. Granting the monarchy of Rwenzururu real political status instead of placing the king under arrest would be a wise move at a time when his domestic position may even be weakening. A Ugandan renaissance may be therefore just around the corner.
Cameron Chippindale
Monarchism in Uganda
Post By RelatedRelated Post
Climate Change Threatens To Trigger A New Era of Conflict in the Sahel
The state of peacekeeping in Africa
Interview with 2015 Young African Achiever: James Woods Nkhutabasa
Band Aid 30; Western Saviourship?
Uganda’s traditional institutions should not just be accepted but embraced.
On the evening of the 27th November, Ugandan security forces stormed the palace of King Charles Wesley Mumbere- the popular ruler of the tiny Rwenzururu Kingdom nestled deep in south-western Uganda. The raid came shortly after an ultimatum delivered by the Ugandan government ordering the Kingdom’s Royal Guard to be disbanded. The government believes that an attack on a police patrol which killed 55 people earlier that day was launched by separatist ultra-monarchists belonging to the Bakonzo ethnic group and it suspects Mumbere’s Royal guard of funding and training these individuals in camps just across the border in DR Congo. Yoweri Museveni, Uganda’s autocratic president has now launched a heavy handed campaign with the aim of crushing separatist dissent. Indeed, in a statement made earlier this year Museveni insisted that Uganda “would not loose even a piece of her land” to the creation of an independent kingdom in the South.
This recent spate of violence is revealing of the unremitting appeal of monarchism in a country that began its life as an uncomfortable union of rival kingdoms. The unrest in Rwenzururu is a release of the political pressure that has been building up in the region ever since centralised rule was imposed in the early 1980s. The reality on the ground is that people are still deeply fond of traditional politics and simply prefer institutions with authoritarian features to the democratic ones that were hurriedly forced upon them in the lead up to independence. In a survey conducted by Makerere University some 87% of the population of Rwenzururu favour the re-establishment of a Kingdom. This does not necessarily mean an independent kingdom, but rather just an elevation of the Rwenzururu monarchy’s status from a mere cultural institution to a political one similar to those found in other regions of Uganda.
Uganda’s five constitutional monarchs who hold actual (albeit limited) political influence are profoundly adored by their subjects. The coronation of Kabaka Mutebi II (who, until 1994 had worked in exile as a double glazing salesmen in London) was marked with two days of celebration in the capital Kampala and a feast for over 10,000 guests. He struggles to go anywhere outside his palace grounds without ordinary people kneeling before him and begging for his blessing. As ruler of the Buganda people’s 52 tribes, Mutebi is an integral part of a centuries old political system founded on reverence for clan heads and village elders. Because of Africa’s breakneck thrust into the modern world economy and western forms of government, Bugandans treasure the stability and identity that the Kabakship provides.
Uganda’s other traditional leaders have also contributed to the stabilising and healing process in the country that was so necessary after decades of colonialism, political turmoil and war. In addition to their important symbolic and customary roles, many seek to connect with their subjects on a more personal level. They involve themselves in social initiatives in poorer rural areas, establish charitable foundations, tour their kingdoms and regularly consult with clan chiefs. The Kingdom of Bunyoro-Kitara even has its own royal parliament and a council consisting of elders and chiefs. This connects the king to the ordinary rural populace in a far more tangible way than even western democracy would allow.
President Museveni must not therefore be wary of granting political status to the country’s traditional institutions or of cementing the powers of those that already exist. He owes a good part of his and Uganda’s recent success to his restoration of some of the kingdoms following the civil war of the 1980s. Granting the monarchy of Rwenzururu real political status instead of placing the king under arrest would be a wise move at a time when his domestic position may even be weakening. A Ugandan renaissance may be therefore just around the corner.
Cameron Chippindale