Republican Climate Change Denial is Alive and Well

By Philip Apfel

Two days ago, the momentous Paris 2015 climate change deal finally came into force. It has been 11 months since 195 countries, including most major global players, came together to adopt the agreement last December. This might sound like a lot of time to some, but, considering that the Kyoto Protocol took about eight years to come into force, 11 months is really rather short. To politically astute citizens across the world who are worried about climate change, the palpable sense of urgency on the part of political leaders that this short time frame illustrates is a cause for optimism.

Slowly but surely, the scientific consensus on climate change that has been there for many decades seems to be translating into a global political consensus to invest in renewable energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Well, not if the American right has anything to say about it. The current Republican frontrunner, who could very well become the most powerful man in the world in two days (most current scientific polls show that Hillary Clinton might win by the skin of her teeth), has called manmade climate change a “hoax” perpetrated by the Chinese, has said he would “cancel” the Paris Agreement, and wants to slash funding to the “Department of Environmental” (let us assume that he means the Environmental Protection Agency). Some might say that he can’t actually mean all that, and that he is just pandering to his right-wing base. However, that would be misguided.

In fact, Donald Trump is just a tiny cog in a giant, often fossil fuel-funded, science-ignoring, climate change denial machine. Even as the consensus over the reality of anthropogenic global warming strengthens across the rest of the Western world, in America, a well-funded, well-organised group of climate bloggers and self-designated experts, astroturf groups, conservative media outlets and pundits, and conservative politicians is putting up a considerable fight; the unwavering imprimatur of “drill baby drill”, perpetuated by deep-pocketed fossil fuel companies which bring the full weight of their financial power to bear on politicians.

A quick look at several stated Republican positions shows a remarkable pattern: the glue that holds the cogs together is a shared opposition to any governmental regulatory efforts that could prevent big polluters from continuing to privatise their gains and socialise their losses, and the individual manifestations of those positions range from the meaninglessly anecdotal, over the clearly fallacious, to the simply irrelevant. The intended effect is always to distract or create false equivalencies, and in today’s age of post-truth politics, such statements, aimed at the uninformed voter, can really hit home.

According to Senator Marco Rubio, who consistently ignores climate science even though rising sea levels are already affecting his home state of Florida, climate policy is simply pointless. “We are not going to destroy our economy, make America a harder place to create jobs, in order to pursue a policy that will do nothing, nothing to change our climate, to change our weather. […] I do not believe that human activity is causing these changes to our climate.”

The ever-illuminating governor of Arkansas, Mike Huckabee, in what can only be called scientifically watertight logic, stated that “[a] volcano in one blast will contribute more than a hundred years of human activity.”

Texas Senator Ted Cruz has resorted to simply denying the science by providing alternative sources. “If you look at satellite data for the last 18 years, there’s been zero recorded warming. The satellite says it ain’t happening.”

Famously, Senator James Inhofe from Oklahoma, chairman of the Senate Environment Committee, once took a snowball into Congress, jocularly ‘proving’ how, therefore, global warming is a hoax.

Finally, Donald Trump has been recorded as saying, at a rally, that “it’s supposed to be 70 degrees today. It’s freezing! We need some global warming.”

Over the course of the election, Fossil fuel lobbyists ‘invested’ more than 100 million US$ into Republican presidential Super Pacs. Ted Cruz, Donald Trump, and Marco Rubio are all among the top recipients of Oil & Gas money in the country.

According to Jesse Coleman, a Greenpeace oil and gas campaigner, “Ted Cruz’s complete denial of climate change science is perfectly in line with the business interests of his biggest funders, […] these fossil funders have made denying climate change and ignoring scientists a prerequisite for being a Republican candidate.”

Given this deleterious influence of fossil fuel companies on American climate change politics, it is remarkable that Paris even happened. It is a testament to the fact that the Democratic Party leadership, though by no means immune, is at least slightly more resistant to fossil fuel lobbying efforts. Next Tuesday, that might all change. All the efforts that were made by the incumbent could be swept aside at the whim of the next American president. As has been illustrated, scientific facts are clearly not that relevant in this day and age. As such, the move towards a green future can only safely be secured once the corrupting effect of the fossil fuel industry is removed; the incessant flow of oil to the cogs of the climate change denial machine.