Slagging off the PM: Week 1

Graduates have it hard, we’re expected to get a good degree, but also be ready to hit the ground running in a new career. So, in a column I call Slagging Off The PM, I will compile advice straight from some of the most average business people in the UK. Yes that’s right, finally someone will analyse the Apprentice candidates, learn from their failures, and effectively get you that BTEC in Business you’ve always wanted without ever sitting an exam.

Season 12 of Sugar’s Angels has given the British public a wonderful bunch of people who’ve decided that their dignity is worth £250,000.

Immediately making a name for himself is “A continent is not enough” Karthik aka The Big K aka my spirit animal, owner of a fine monobrow, about which no further comments can be made. We’ve also got Dillon “I can cut you” St Paul, a magazine designer who has obvious taken the wrong message from The Devil Wears Prada, and Frances, an World Karate Champion. While I bet she brings that up in interviews often as evidence that she is “dedicated”, “hardworking” and “able to manage my time effectively”, she’s wonderfully inept at most everything she does. She’s far too proud to have sold a chair worth £300 for only £17.50, thinking that extra 50p was a massive victory. Sometimes I wonder if they get people on the Apprentice just for their entertainment value alone, but I know that reality TV never ever lies.

This is especially true with the narrator in his first line of the series reminding that we live “in economic turmoil”. If anyone needed to be reminded how precarious the job market is for us, The Apprentice is here for you, with the #real talk you need.

In the boardroom foreplay, Alan says the prize is 250k, but we all know its about starting off a middling media career, looking at you Luisa Zissman. Alan also lets some Amstrad brand banter, while telling us how these captains of industry/morons see themselves. We’ve got someone with “gumption and balls” who probably calls Stella Artois wifebeater unironically, someone who thinks they’re like Leonardo Di Caprio, and someone who was willing to go on telly and say she was like the female Jim Carrey, which to her is just occasionally doing a shit American accent and acting like me after a few too many packs of Haribo.

After 11 series, you’d think that we’d be done with team names, but not this intrepid group. JD, or Cockney Roundhead if you don’t do well with names, looked ready to wank himself into a coma because they picked his name, Titans. Which, to be clear, is a shit name, because the Titans were defeated by the Olympians; Roundhead you absolute philistine.

The girls suggest various cliches, and go for Nebula, an interstellar collection of gas and dust. Which is nice. The task is to sell various crap, or “antiques”, that Alan has found around his house, and was too cheap to have someone clear it. In a few weeks, there’ll be the “paint Alan’s house” task, followed by the “clear Alan’s gutters” task, and finally the “make me a tea and a sandwich there’s a good lad” task. Nice to see that Alan’s making his career work for him, and not the other way around. Nebula’s PM Michele is an interesting woman, in that her face doesn’t actually show anything other than mild irritation, and she ignores the advice of experts because she had a gut feeling. She’s the poster child for the Leave Campaign. In order to make this gender equal, I will now mock the looks of one of the men. I have chosen Oliver. He looks ever so slightly inbred.

Paul of the Titans became PM after saying he had seen Bargain Hunt, so obviously he’s spent a fair amount of time unemployed. In this first task, the girls are an absolute shambles, Glaswegian Natalie selling a £300 vase for £17 being a particular highlight, though if I saw her in the street I wouldn’t mention it, she looks like she’s given out a fair few headbutts in her time. The boys do better, but Karthik starts most of his sales by asking for a hug. Karthik is basically the equivalent of that guy who doesn’t know how to talk to a girl he likes, so just keeps asking “where’s my hug?” so he can smell her hair.

The passive aggression between Rebecca and Alanah shows that the North-South Divide is still going strong, as does the Geordie lad seeing some soft Southerners and deciding to take them for a ride. Much like Brexit, Michele ignoring the expert’s opinion led to an almighty failure, and she was made to Leave (thank you). Northern Rebecca gave an impassioned defence of her role in the task; “I should have been stronger”, leaving no dry eyes in the room. Her journey will be much like Eat, Pray, Love, except with Alan Sugar instead of elephants.

But the biggest losers this week were the boys. Having done objectively quite well, their treat was dance lessons. Other years have got dinners on the Shard, jet skiing, go karting and other things a 12 year old might find cool. Alan must be absolutely skint.

Best line: “Don’t be afraid, have a scarf” – Mukai

Business tips: Always have a pricing strategy, never trust a Geordie if you’re southern, and don’t let Karthik hug you.

Questions: Has Alan not seen a Leo Di Caprio film since Titanic? Did Michele actually vote leave? Is that look on Natalie’s face because she’s choked the life out of another hair salon owner?