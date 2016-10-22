Slagging Off The PM: Week 2

Showing how old he is, this week Alan has discovered Japanese Denim, and thinks its a brand new thing. Most of Shoreditch would disagree, they’ve been pin rolling to show off that selvedge for years, and that aged scrotum lookalike won’t tell them different. But like most old people, facts won’t stop our Alan. The task this week is to create a campaign for the jeans. Spoiler: They aren’t very good. Further Spoilers: They are truly awful

The usefulness of the Apprentice as a learning guide for business is proven right from the get go; we see Paul’s shite tattoo, the shape of the rest of Roundhead’s body, which is equally round, and also that he loves to show off a bit of arse in the morning. We also got to hear the origin story of Karthik’s body hair, specifically his sweet monobrow, which I’m sure gets the ladies going (citation needed). He just doesn’t shave. If this is the hard hitting television that the BBC brings us, the license fee that I don’t pay has definitely been worth it. What I love about the candidates this year is how quickly they’ve singled out someone to pick on. Dear Rebecca had experience and desire to be PM, but they decided to fuck with her instead, telling her she couldn’t vote for herself, even though the other person did. If Rebecca wasn’t such a martyr, I might actually care, but she didn’t even fight back. Business tip for life, don’t let someone completely rinse you and not fight back on national TV, future negotiations might be a little bit difficult when people think you are an absolute wet wipe.

The boys choose Mukai probably based solely on the fact that he wears a bow tie, and Roundhead absolutely excels himself by suggest Ichiban as a brand name. His main knowledge of Japanese culture is male lipstick, which I think tells us more than we’d like about his home life. Numerous shit names abound, until we hit the incredibly stush Day After Tomorrow. If that name was a facial expression, it would be the one the vegan one from halls makes after they tell you they’re vegan when you’re doing a group dominos order. Don’t worry if you thought that would mean the girls have a head start, because they went for Unclaimed, so women can “claim their look”. Unclaimed makes me think of that lat Christmas tree that doesn’t find a home, or an abandoned child at a supermarket after their parents did a runner. But yeah, Unclaimed is solid branding.

The watchword for this task is flustered, because that’s all Karen says about the girl’s PM, Jessica “My Mum Said I Was Like Jim Carrey Once And That Counts As A Personality”. When saying she wants the marketing to be stylish, she specifically says “no dog masks”, which I really cannot get my head around. Does she think that dog masks being stylish is a mistake people make? Is it a mistake she personally has made? Are we talking a ceramic mask in an impressionist style, or a cartoon plastic one? All unanswered questions. Both teams display incredible savagery in finding models, saying they’ve got to “put the right type of people in”. In typical Apprentice fashion, they pick the worst people possible, with Dillon looking for a date instead of just getting any idiot who can put jeans on. Throughout designing the campaign, Glaswegian Natalie shows herself to be almost impressively stupid. She thinks the strap line is text that goes on the strap of the jeans. She suggests putting a “wae hashtag” on literally everything, probably to get that #brand going #strong. But in the ineptitude Olympics, Jessica goes for a screamer and loses the jeans, realises she’s absolutely fucked it, and has a cry. A gold standard performance.

The contents of both campaigns are absolutely brilliant. The boys are so out of touch with youth culture it hurts my feelings. Young people love skateboarding, especially people who aren’t very good at it. Even better is Courtney’s short-lived modelling career, where he tries to flirt with the female model, who probably would rather eat her own teeth than spend any more time with him. The race to the bottom is won by the girls, with the absolutely cracking line “The next best thing to Japanese food is the jeans they make”, said by a poor model, just trying to make her way in the industry, with absolute sincerity. I spat out my Co-op brand wine at that. For some reason all of their footage was in a toilet in a Japanese restaurant, and I’m no expert, but you can’t really tell the Japanese theme from a Dyson Airblade and urinals. The expert panel of judges, and you can tell they’re experts because they were wearing baggy trousers in an office, think both campaigns were equally shit.

Both teams have to come back to the boardroom for a bollocking, and unfortunately the illusion that the Apprentice is an actual proper job interview based on merit was broken. You could almost hear the producers screaming at Alan to keep Karthik and Jessica, despite both being epically wank. Glasgow Natalie is the one to go, quite fairly, because she did sweet naff all, and didn’t even have a smile on her face doing it. Next week we’re making sweets, so get ready for puns on “the sweet smell of success” and a mouthy candidate being told to have a gobstopper or some shit like that.

Best outfit: Has to be JD for wearing a Ralphie polo shirt that perfectly matched his beautiful eyes

Best quotes: “I’m nae gonna fold like a deck of cards” – Natalie, before doing just that

“Are you scared” – Karthik after no one would let him use the computer

“That’s bullshit and you know it love” – Natalie, proving all Scot stereotypes wrong

Business tip: Don’t try and appeal to markets you know nothing about, looking at you Dillon, you’re 37, youth culture is beyond your comprehension.