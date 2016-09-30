Spain : A year without a government

By Eponine Howarth

The political deadlock in Spain continues as parties are unable to agree on the formation of any coalition after a general election in December 2015 and one in June 2016. After the most recent elections in June, the Conservative Party (PP – Partido Popular) failed to reach a majority, again. The Partido Popular, however, managed to increase its proportion of votes from 29% to 33% (123 to 137 seats). Yet, it still remained short of the 176 seats needed in a congress of 350 deputies to govern the country. The truth is that the vote did not change much from last December. The Socialist Party (PSOE – Partido Socialista Obrero Español) managed to finish second, although its score decreased from 90 to 85 seats. The “far-left” party, Podemos, raised its vote count securing 71 seats (compared to 69 seats in the first elections). It was a deception for Pablo Iglesias’ party, as it had allied itself with the United Left (IU – Izquierda Unida) in this second round, hoping to overtake the Socialist party as the leading party of the left. Seats also fell for Ciudadanos, the new centre party (from 40 to 32 seats).

In January, Mariano Rajoy, leader of the PP, had failed to build a coalition with Ciudadanos or the PSOE. Pedro Sanchez, leader of the PSOE, refuses a to form a coalition with the PP as long as Mariano Rajoy, the former Prime Minister, remains the leader of the right. Before the second elections, Sanchez had also failed to build a coalition with any of the other parties. Pablo Iglesias, leader of Podemos, would not ally himself to the Socialist party unless given a referendum in Catalonia. But, the PSOE will simply not have it, as many of its supporters back a united Spain. It also failed to build a coalition with Ciudadanos. After these new elections in June, the stalemate continues. The PP, which again came first in the second elections, is still struggling to build any kind of coalition.

Spain has found itself without a government since December 20th 2015. Two general elections have gone by and a third round of elections for Christmas seem very likely at the moment, because of the nature and extent of the political fragmentation that besets the country. According to Metroscopia results, published in Spanish newspaper El País on September 11th 2016 in an article entitled “Una amplia mayoría de españoles rechaza que haya nuevas elecciones” (“A large majority of Spaniards reject the idea of new elections”), 71% of the Spanish population indeed resent the prospect of holding new elections. People feel the deadlock is actually due to political leaders being unable to find a pact in response to a widespread demand for multipartism. The Economist blames the Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez, because “his 85 deputies hold the balance of power”. The weekly magazine believes Pedro Sanchez could be optimist about a third election, as some former PP officials will be facing trial for corruption in the months to come. However, polls on Metroscopia rather seem to indicate that a third round of elections would favour the PP above all and hold a record of non-participation. Sanchez, on his side, continues to accuse the PP of corruption and blames Rajoy for the austerity policies he has undertaken. The ex-Prime Minister, Felipe Gonzalez, suggested changing the candidates if third elections were actually to be held.

In the meanwhile, Spain has definitely distanced itself from the traditional bipartisanship that had characterised the transition to democracy in the post-Franco years. The rise of alternative parties such as Podemos (“We Can”), created in 2014 after the recession and Ciudadanos, firmly opposing Catalan nationalism, have both awakened Spanish politics. Although the country is slowly recovering from the economic crisis, the unemployment rate still remains very high (around 20%, and close to 45% for youth unemployment). Disagreements for a coalition will essentially continue to revolve around the ways of conducting the economic recovery of the country and the question of Catalonian independence.