It was not long before the newspaper articles talking about the ‘left-behind’ and Facebook posts talking about the victims of a broken system began to appear. The claim consistently seems to be that this explained Trump’s victory, that these were the people who carried him to power. Trump won because the poor, the disenfranchised, those who have until now not had their voice heard, saw in him someone who could truly help them. It is a nice sentiment. It plays, conveniently, into a lot of the left’s preferences to explain events like this through class divides. The thing is, it is just not true.
The majority of those earning under $50,000, those who may legitimately claim that the system does not work for them – but also much of the middle classes who, while not rich, are perfectly comfortable – voted Clinton. Meanwhile, Trump won all of the wage brackets from $50,000 upwards. These are not the left-behind. These are the people doing really rather nicely out of the present situation. Yes, these people have historically voted Republican. But they were faced with a racist, misogynistic candidate standing on racist, misogynistic policies and they, at the very least, decided that wasn’t enough to put them off. If you accept racism and misogyny enough to vote for it, you are a racist and a misogynist.
How the vote was divided only reinforces this. According to the BBC’s Andrew Neil, Trump won 53% to Clinton’s 41% among men and 58% to 37% among whites, while losing 54% to 42% among women, only gaining 30% of the Latino vote, and losing massively, 88% to 8%, among blacks. So, while the class divide in fact goes against the claims that the underprivileged carried Trump to victory, the race and gender divide is clear. Indeed, Hadley Freeman wrote a very good article in The Guardian (https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2016/nov/10/misogyny-us-election-voters?CMP=share_btn_fb) about the election being won on misogyny, and it certainly had an impact – how could it not, given Trump’s campaign. But if we take a closer look at the female vote, it becomes obvious that race was the divider – Trump actually won among white women 52% to 43%. Indeed, the only groups to vote for Trump were white men and white women.
So stop trying to justify Trump voters by calling them the ‘left-behind’, by labelling them as the victims of a broken system. Even if this were true, it is interesting that this is perceived to be a legitimate excuse for racism (and if you vote for a racist standing on racist policies then yes, I am afraid you are a racist), as if the poor and disillusioned could not possibly think any better. There is a certain elitism in that, I think. But in any case, it is not true. Trump did not win those who the system does not work for. He won those who the system does work for, has always worked for, and who perhaps were beginning to feel like their privileged position was finally a little bit compromised.
Is the American system broken? Of course. But those who suffer as a result, both in terms of income and race, placed their faith in Clinton to fix it. Meanwhile, those who have dominated the United States for its entire history, and have dominated much of the last few centuries or so of world history, appear to feel that the blacks and Latinos have come a bit too close and have lashed out once again at those who have always been routinely and systematically discriminated against. This was a vote on race, a vote to reinforce and regain privileges that had perhaps begun to be threatened. The left-behind have not got their President. The forever-ahead have.
Joe Perry
Stop trying to justify Trump supporters. This was an election about race
