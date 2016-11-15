Students Defy Sleep as World Wakes to Darker Dawn

By Bhadra Sreejith, News Editor

What happened on the 8th of November 2016 will go down in history as the greatest upset in American political history. It was, perhaps, the greatest political surprise of the 21st century.

The LSESU had planned an election party for excited students who wanted to watch the election alongside “Key political lecturers” who would be “offering analysis and opinion at different stages of the event”, while enjoying discounted hotdogs, chilli dogs, snacks and drinks. Interest in the event proved to be very high, with 1600 people “interested” in going according to Facebook.

However, the organisation of the event proved more challenging than expected. The tickets were priced at £5 and were sold via Fatsoma, a third party website, which charged a £1 booking fee for every ticket bought. It is currently unclear why the LSESU sold tickets for this event via Fatsoma instead of via the LSESU website, which most societies use to sell tickets for events, and which would have not charged a booking fee. The LSESU did not respond to requests for comment on this issue.

Tickets were sold out on the 2nd of November, almost a week before the actual event. A black market quickly emerged. Desperate students posted on the Facebook page event asking for tickets. Those with the foresight to buy their tickets early were eventually able to make quite a substantial profit, with some sellers asking for £30 on the day of the election.

The LSESU announced on the day before the event that “no lecturer or political speaker has made themselves available to offer analysis and opinion, so unfortunately this part of the event will not go ahead.” This was met with disbelief and outrage from students who had already bought their tickets, with some students claiming that the LSESU had falsely advertised the entire event and that they would not have purchased tickets had the political analysis not been promised. Almost immediately afterward the LSESU stated that some PhD students had come forward and that the analysis would take place after all.

Despite the pre-event hiccups, the actual election party was carried out fairly well. The election analysis promised turned out to be short discussions by postgraduate students early on in the night. The Venue and Tuns gradually filled up until it was completely full at 12 o’clock. CNN was broadcasted in the Tuns, while BBC was streamed in the Venue – buffering meant that the broadcast was five minutes late. This was not a problem for the first half of the event, but caused unbearable tension when the results for Florida were due to be announced.

The mood at the LSESU election party in the Venue and Three Tuns turned from excitement at the beginning of the night, when Clinton appeared to have the advantage, to worriment around 2 o’clock, when Trump appeared to be catching up, to all-out disbelief at around 4 o’clock, when it was evident that Trump had won Florida and that he clearly had the upper hand. It was around that time that the Venue started emptying out. There were dedicated stragglers hanging around until 7 o’clock, when the Venue and Tuns were finally cleared out for the next day.

Anecdotal evidence shows that class and lecture attendance among LSE students dropped the following day when the UK woke up to a fundamentally different political landscape.