Sub-Prime Mortgages to Sub-Prime Car Loans: People are Getting Ripped off Again

By Ahan Varkey

Many people need a car. Public transport in most cities can be both unreliable and expensive. Add to that drastically increasing commuting distances, and the car becomes very much a modern necessity. However, it can be an expensive one, with safe and reliable vehicles often costing thousands. So, many consumers who purchase cars do so on some kind of financing plan. Ostensibly, this is a service that allows low-income individuals to purchase vehicles that significantly reduce their commuting times, allowing them to spend more time at home and at work. Of course, the majority of consumers who take out car loans do so at reasonable rates that allow them to drive a car they would otherwise be unable to afford. For the most part, auto lending provides credit to people who need it, stimulating demand and benefitting the economy as a whole.

However, for the poorest segment of the car-owning population – those with bad credit scores and bankruptcy risk, there exists a separate kind of financing plan; one that is known as a ‘sub-prime loan’. These loans are given out to the riskiest of borrowers, and often come with astronomically high rates of interest, which forces people to pay well over the market price for their cars. For example, the average interest rate in a buy-here-pay-here auto dealer is 19%, with some people being charged as much as 29% (another example of things being more expensive for poor people). Couple exploitative interest rates with add-ons and lock-ups, and many of the poorest consumers in the market are forced to pay up to three times the value for a vehicle. This example of corporate exploitation becomes even more damning when considering the fact that skyrocketing house prices in many of the world’s great cities have pushed people further and further from their place of work. Therefore, in many cases, this makes a car a prerequisite for stable employment.

The poverty trap of sub-prime auto lending does not, however, end at purchase. Payment plans for such loans are usually highly restrictive, with repossessions often happening days after missed payments. In the event of a repossession, customers are often charged a depreciation fee. This is incurred because the dealer determines that the value of the car when repossessed and payments made by the buyer is less than the initial value of the car. This means that even after their vehicle is repossessed, bankrupt customers still have to make payments. Dealers have effectively found a way to make money regardless of whether payments are made – making the astronomically high rates of interest impossible to justify. Unwitting customers who lack the legal savvy to see through exploitative contracts end up burdened with overpriced cars they need but cannot afford. Many borrowers end up trapped in debt, and sometimes lose their jobs. This suggests that there is a clear flaw in consumer protection legislation. Furthermore, given that a car is often a prerequisite for employment, the sub-prime car loan industry is one that is in need of urgent regulation.

If the term ‘sub-prime’ sounds eerily familiar, it is because of the role that certain risky loans had to play in the catastrophic events of 2008 that culminated with the failure of Lehmann Brothers, and a global recession. Prior to the crisis, there was a boom in providing housing loans to individuals who were not credit-worthy i.e. sub-prime mortgages. These mortgages were then sold to Wall Street who repackaged them into different investment products to be sold to pension funds and investment banks. It was this process, called ‘securitisation’ that fatally undermined global financial stability. When the borrowers (who were given loans they couldn’t afford) defaulted on their debt, mortgage companies followed suit. Suddenly, trillions of dollars worth of investments became worthless, and the macroeconomy was plunged into a state of chaos.

Fast forward 8 years and the economy has mostly recovered. This is why many analysts are worried about the rise of what is known as sub-prime auto loan based collateralised debt obligations (which are investment products based on a pool of sub-prime car loans). These are financial derivatives, the technical term for car loans that have been sold to Wall Street, bundled together with thousands of similar loans, and sold to high-value investors. In 2008, this process was happening with home loans and today it is happening with car loans. According to JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, it is a $27 billion market where “someone is going to get hurt”. The similarity to the financial crisis is uncanny. Back then, investors were wrongly betting that the size of the housing market would continue to grow in value, and today they are doing the same with car loans.

Of course, given the huge difference in the amount of money involved in car loans versus home loans, it is unlikely that sub-prime auto lending could impact the global economy as in 2008. However, for poor consumers who are saddled with debt, pension funds who invest in seemingly safe assets, and car companies who depend on lending to stimulate demand, there will be serious repercussions. Wall Street and the financial world often operate with little regard for the human cost of failed loans (their job is to worry about return on investment), and it is time the government stepped in to legislate on what is currently a moderately dangerous market.