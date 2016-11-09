Slagging off the PM W3: “Suck It And Sea” And Other Poor Choices

Sweets are actually really hard to fuck up as a concept. Pick a flavour thats inoffensive. Pick whether it’s chewy or not. Pick a shape. Easy. What you do not do, I repeat not do, is do something a bit zany if you’re on TV in a competition, Oliver you absolute melt. That is never the right time for experimentation, especially when your background is in sausages, and you think the thing that the sweet market is missing is the classic British salt and vinegar flavour. I have thought about this for almost a week and I just cannot comprehend how dim you must… a degree in Rural Studies? I think that explains it Oliver.

We start our descent into madness with Alan forcing in some puns about Charlie And The Chocolate Factory. In an attempt at manufacturing some drama, he appoints both PMs, Oliver and Alannah, because they’ve “got experience in this area”, which in the Apprentice usually means that they’ve both seen food before. Alannah says that when she was 16 she became a “self taught chocolatier”. That must be a Southern thing because when I was 16, I was busy trying to learn all the words to Childish Gambino songs, which for some reason impressed nobody. Oliver just loves sausage, but that doesn’t translate into being an effective manager. Luckily, everyone on his team pegs this immediately and treat him like a particularly thick toddler who wants to make his own dinner tonight, but unfortunately they have stock in him failing, so Paul and Grainne pushing him towards salt and vinegar flavour sweets, even after Oliver said they tasted foul, was actually stellar Apprentice gamesmanship.

Alannah’s misspent chocolatiering youth comes in handy, in she picks things that sound vaguely appealing, and not crisp flavours, though why none of them went for “Flavour Of Every Piece Of Brighton Rock Ever” is beyond me. As this is the Apprentice, these businessmen and women are expected to be able to do literally anything to please King Alan The Salty, including making sweets, despite Amstrad not having anything anywhere near a confectionary line. I do worry that they are adding these scenes for entertainment value, rather than as a good guide to business. Obviously, they all fail, but Paul and Grain continue the anti-Oliver campaign, and pin all the blame on him for shitly made sweets, poor pricing strategy and the Armenian Genocide, when only really the sweets were his fault, the poor baby.. Showing us what not to do in a negotiation, Sofiane manages to irritate the chairman of a low level football club, though showing a can-do attitude by saying it was a success. His eyes tell a different story.

This whole episode is like a fever dream. For some reason they gave Oliver a bike, which he rode like a dickhead because his six fingered hands and webbed toes put him off balance. He also called his sweets “Suck It And Sea”. I think Big Boy Oli might actually be a performance artist, because that’s the sort of thing that would sound funny on Mock The Week, but not real life. The worst part about this is the fact children are buying them, as Karthik probably looks on from off camera, whispering “suck it and see child” and licking his lips. Obviously someone at the Mail’s been slacking, because this is the sort of moral outrage they get hard over. This isn’t to say that the other team is kicking ass and taking names, because they’re having petty arguments over tiny pricing changes. Gripping television.

Ultimately, Team “Salt And Vinegar Sweets Sound Foolproof” lost, because we live in a just world. Paul throws a little hissy fit, very becoming for someone nearer to 40 than 12. My prediction that Alan would make a gobstopper joke came true, which I am presenting to my parents as proof I’m not wasting my talents. Despite my hope that Mukai and the bow ties he wears instead of having a personality would go along with Oliver, he’s clung on for another week, like a certain Rosebery Halls resident’s frenulum. Next week we have personal shopping, and I for one cannot wait to hear Karthik and JD’s views on how women should dress.

Business tips for life: Don’t be like self-hating public school students when they go to uni and try to overcompensate with edginess if you’re making fucking sweets.

Worst quote: “I’ve got a wife who cooks for me” – Sofiane, in-between sips of Stella

Most desperate: Sofiane again for trying to sell broken sweets as “half footballs”

Biggest rinsing: Random shop owner v Sofiane “How long have you been in this business?” “My whole life” “Could have fooled me”