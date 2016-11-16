Taking Back Raqqa

In June 2014, IS declared the city of Raqqa, in Northern Syria, the capital of their caliphate. Since then it has enticed around 7,000 ISIS fighters, and been a base for the terrorist group’s central planning of attacks, including those in the West, such as last November’s massacre in Paris. It is now also a home to many of the 27,000 foreign fighters, mainly from Europe and North Africa, who have been persuaded by propaganda to fight for IS.

Coalition forces have now decided it is the right time to liberate Raqqa, and on November 7th Operation ‘Euphrates Anger’ commenced. Leading this operation is the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a coalition of militias dominated by The People’s Protection Units (YPG). The YPG is a Kurdish unit backed by the US, however there is a slight tension in the fact that they have a non-aggression pact with the Syrian Arab Armed Forces, fighting at the command of President al-Assad, whom the US strongly opposes and has called to resign numerous times.

To make matters more complicated, Turkey, who are also involved in battling IS (but not in Raqqa), oppose the YPG, seeing it as an offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ party. The Turkish President Erdogan went as far as to describe the US- Kurdish coalition as allying with “another terrorist organisation”. In response, the US has agreed to not supply the SDF with heavy weapons. However despite this, the US see the SDF as the most effective force against IS in Raqqa, and there are currently around 30,000 SDF fighters working on the operation.

The US is aiding the operation through airstrikes, and so far the death of 167 IS militants has been announced since the start of the campaign. The plan is firstly to liberate the surrounding countryside, and eventually encircle and isolate the city, which will most likely take months. It has been suggested that Obama wants to wrap up operations against IS before he leaves office in January, however this will be a hard task, especially with the present offensive against Mosul, Iraq, also underway.

To add to this pressure is the worry of what will become of Raqqa once IS control is no more. Raqqa is predominantly a Sunni Arab city, and there has been a history of tension between Arab and Kurdish groups in some areas under previous IS control.

In anticipation of this tension, the US has been trying to train around 2,000 local Arab fighters from Northern Syria, who will complete the final stages of the campaign. Many of them originate from the city of Raqqa but fled after the capture by IS. They will be wearing SDF uniforms and fighting with weapons supplied by the Kurds. Kurdish military officials have recently claimed that their forces will leave Raqqa after it has been liberated, and that a local administration will govern.

It is still early days for the campaign in Raqqa, but is sure to prove important in the war against IS, and no doubt set an example for the rest of Syria.