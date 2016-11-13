By Edward Hockin

We’ve seen a fair few scandals during this US election campaign. For Clinton, Benghazi, the Clinton Foundation and emails are the recurring stories that blight her campaign, whilst sexism (Access Hollywood tape, and Miss Universe comments), Trump University and the issue of tax returns are just some of the many stains on Trump’s presidential bid.

And now, with just days left until election day, Clinton’s emails are once again in the spotlight. The FBI has now happened upon some Clinton emails that may be “pertinent” to the previous investigation into Secretary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

But what are we to make of this new development? It will undoubtedly damage Clinton at the worst possible time, and will reinvigorate a struggling Trump campaign. What is concerning however is that the FBI Director James Comey has been extremely vague in justifying his actions, and admits that he does not yet know the significance of the findings. Why is this a problem? Such a potentially election-swaying announcement just days until Americans go to the polls should be backed by solid evidence. Instead this is just fuelling hyperbole and exaggeration, in an election already plagued with mistruths. The FBI Director is rightly being criticized for this, and may have even broken the law. The Hatch Act states that government officials cannot use their status to interfere with elections.

Obviously it is crucial that Clinton’s emails are properly investigated, but it must be sensitive to the fact that an election lurks just around the corner. Just imagine if this announcement leads to a Trump Presidency, only for the FBI to find no wrongdoing by Clinton in this new email batch afterwards It also reeks of double standards; there are claims that James Comey has sought to withhold evidence of Russian support for Mr. Trump in the fear that it would influence the election.

It is crucial as well that we remember that after a year and a half of emails dominating headlines in the US, Hillary Clinton has been found guilty of no criminal wrongdoing whatsoever. This issue has been inflated, exaggerated, and hyped-up for political purposes, and not just by the GOP. Wikileaks has been leaking Clinton emails day by day. Few of these have been highly damaging, but some a bit embarrassing. It seems odd that an organisation that seeks to promote transparency should be releasing these emails drip-by-drip rather than just in one go; it’s almost as though they’re trying to damage Clinton as much as possible (but of course they wouldn’t be working with the Russian Government or anything…)! It also seems strange that this same organisation should find the time to leak thousands of private Clinton emails, but seemingly can’t pin down a single Trump tax return.

On November 8th, the USA will decide their President. I won’t deny that the use of a private email server by Clinton was foolish, but we have to weigh it up against the vast stakes in this election. If this FBI announcement significantly influences the choice that the US faces, between a highly experienced, competent, intelligent, compassionate, liberal candidate, and a vile fascist to be their President, it will be a tragedy.