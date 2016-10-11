Hakan Ustabas, Comment Editor

As I sat watching the hands of the clock tick slowly around its face, I wondered how I could have better spent the time that I had been forced to commit to my LSE100 class. I had reading to do for my actual degree, articles to edit for The Beaver, and friends who I wanted to see. Three priorities for the day; none of which were being accomplished during my hour spent with an LSE100 teacher.

For those first years lucky enough not to know (you’ll find out soon enough), LSE100 is the “flagship” interdisciplinary course of the London School of Economics. Every undergraduate is forced to partake in the mundane pursuit of boosting the profile of the academics who organise the programme. Topics tend to focus on problems facing the world in the present day, such as global poverty and inequality.

“That doesn’t sound too bad,” I hear you say. Anyone who has experienced the course knows the truth, however.

A weekly two-hour lecture is hosted in the stuffy Peacock Theatre. The material on display is usually the proud research of a ‘respected’ academic, keen to show off their work to a hall full of not-so-keen students. With this, the first problem of the LSE100 course is highlighted. The material in the lectures is barely tangentially connected to the work we are supposed to do in class. The quality of the presentations are so poor that attendance each week is dismal.

What’s worse, however, are the compulsory readings. Dry academic articles, often expressing a single world-view, are selected for students each week. Recognising that students don’t wish to spend too much time on the course, the reading list has been narrowed down over the years. In one sense this is good, but on the other hand it undermines the very purpose of the course — to provide a debate in contemporary social science.

With the limited information gleaned from independent study, it is no surprise that class discussions are kept to a minimum. Students’ eyes dart around the room, keen to avoid the stare of the teacher. Sighs are emitted after every question asked. Only when an individual is picked on to give an answer do they reluctantly offer an opinion lacking any sort of conviction.

Occasionally, some students may express a more resounding view. However, as I learnt last year when questioning the logic of rent controls, unless that opinion was left wing, it was unlikely to be accepted as anything but nonsense. So much for intellectual debate and academic rigour.

The quality of the course isn’t even the main problem. Students at the LSE are busy. Our courses are hard. The fact that this fruitless course takes up even more time from our already busy schedules is the greatest pain of all. Juggling degree reading with social events is already difficult enough without additional work to think about. Levels of stress and mental health problems at this university are far too high, and additional courses like this only place greater pressure on students.

A poll of LSE100 students has revealed that the majority want the course to be optional. Not only is it boring and time consuming, but ultimately provides no reward for those who undertake it. It espouses skills such as ‘critical thinking’ and ‘time management’, but all I seem to do is critically think about how much I hate the course — and that takes up a lot of my time. The in-depth work that we undertake on our actual degrees is what will give us the skills needed to find work. The half-arsed content of the LSE100 won’t.

Students have selected their degrees so that they can follow the career path of their choice. The lefty origins of the LSE seem to be out of touch with the modern undergraduate. Those who want to solve the world’s problems can go ahead. But for the others — the silent majority searching for that investment bank or law firm internship — the LSE should accept that they have no interest in this course. As adults, it’s time that we were given a choice on the LSE100.