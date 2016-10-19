The Life and Death of a Noble Protest

By Matthew de Klerk

Given the dearth of coverage on the university protests sparking across South Africa, you would be forgiven for not noticing that SA tertiary education has come under fire. While international reportage on the events has been scarce at best, even local newpapers and online ‘news’ outlets have given altogether polarised accounts of what’s happening on the ground, leading to an ‘Us-Them’ narrative that marks students as reactionary firebrand idiots, police as brutal instruments of an uncaring state, and lecturers, Vice-chancellors and academic staff as apathetic or outright anti-progressive villains.

And would it were so straightforward.

The history of FeesMustFall (hashtagged into common vocabulary as all modern protests movements are) has its roots in very noble causes. In South Africa, the majority of the country earns an income that falls into the lowest income brackets defined by the South African Revenue service. This poor majority subsists on free housing allowances from the government, social welfare and government grants, and free primary and secondary education to make ends meet. However, the definition of free education (a vague electoral promise stretching back to the advent of democracy in 1994, repeated again in 2007 and 2009, and promised to be drafted into legislation in 2013) has never extended to tertiary education – an avenue viewed by the local populace as an immediate and effective escape from the institutional poverty that persists in a Post-Apartheid era.

And yet a university education, for many, remains far, far out of reach and affordability. Year after year, thanks to declining government subsidies (that still demand universities stick to strict transformational quotas, development of infrastructure, and increased enrolment) universities have raised the price of a year’s tuition, up to 10% per annum in some cases. If this were not bad enough, complex problems around the state education loans service, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, mean that students are often covered for just tuition, and are left out of pocket for sundry necessities like books, food, transport, and accommodation. Worse still, in some cases academic excellence that earns a student a partial bursary or scholarship may, in fact, compromise this NSFAS funding. Statistics show that the through-put for black or poor graduates in the country are entirely shocking: in some cases falling to a 60%+ dropout rate.

This is mostly because of the decline in state-provided basic and secondary education. Today, the value of the national secondary qualification, a Matric, is very low. Thanks to political pandering and mismanagement, and a dropping pass rate, the market is flooded with expectant young adults from underfunded, underequipped schools (to obtain a basic Matric you need only obtain 40% for 3 subjects, and at least 30% for 3 other subjects; to be eligible for university entrance, this rises to a mere 50% for 4 subjects and a minimum of 30% for 3 other subjects). Despite the obvious incompetence of Minister Angie Motshekga of the Department of Basic Education, under whose regime the country has suffered an obliteration of basic education, and Minster Blade Nzimande, who shows little consideration or even empathy for the plights of students, these two have held the helm of education on a disastrous course for 8 years now.

And so the rise of the FMF protests was warranted, as they spoke of the deep suffering of an entirely disenfranchised majority of students who could not afford to make a better life for themselves.

So – as you trawl the new, inundated by images of burning buses, blazing buildings, torched libraries, petrol-bombed offices, incinerated theatres and computer labs, looting, riots and vandalism – you have to ask yourself what went wrong?

This can be answered quite simply: structures, goals and attitude.

FeesMustFall – just like the multitudinous bodies around it: the RhodesMustFall movement, the Decolonisation movement, the “Shackville” protest for accommodation – follows an essentially open structure. It has no clear or democratically elected leaders, and what leaders the group has had has never been constant. There is no core mandate or well-defined, agreed-upon goals (goals which are hijacked by opportunist who go so far as to demand free food, or the expulsion of ‘problematic’ statues or Western science and academia). There is no constitution, no policy around organisational structure, no membership listing or criteria. It’s ‘of the people, for the people, by the people’. And this would be noble and commendable if not for one sad factor.

It doesn’t work.

Time and time again, bodies of protests have brought the gears of the academic program to a grinding halt. Lectures are disrupted; halls, venues, offices and even administrative buildings are ‘occupied’; roads are blocked and the teaching process entirely arrested. University staff and VCs convene with these students, and are often delivered demands that are offered with zero compromise, under fundamentalist criteria that they be accepted even before they have been read. Even the involvement of mediators and unions does not further the process, as a reneging on even a single demand is perceived as a counter-revolutionary crime perpetuated by a body that aims to protect capitalist/white interests (a perception that is enabled by cult-like, ultra-paranoid social media pages and Facebook groups that obsess with social justice and do not consider financial considerations). Extremist sects – unhappy with this lack progress – commit violent acts, harass students, and use race baiting in their rhetoric. Given FMF’s open, unofficial structure, condemnations of this are not believed.

Worse still, their attitude refuses to grapple with a central flaw in their thesis: that it’s financially impossible. Currently, the majority of the national budget is spent on education, but little effect is felt in tertiary institutes because of institutional debts and operating costs (after all, lecturers must be paid, and the lights and water kept running!) Student ‘leaders’ have suggested all manner of options: from raising corporate and personal taxes (which have both already received increments for the 2017/18 period) and increasing the GDP and budget spent on university funding, to drastically reducing staff salaries and even forcing landlords to rent out accommodation at controlled prices. However, these would only lead to increased prices of basic goods (as companies seek to recover costs) and reduced spending on social services and welfare (which would spark its own set of riots across the country.

Despite all these progressive suggestions, the expected deficit and shortfalls would be far, far greater than any costs recovered. Currently – even in a better economy than South Africa’s – the concept of free tertiary education is impossible, and (if enacted) would be singularly ruinous.

This is not a consideration for the movement as a whole, however. The noble struggle must go on, despite the naysaying of experts and critics. Right now, fears remain that the 2016 academic year might have to be ‘reset’: an event that would leave thousands of graduates and school leavers in the lurch, and deprive the country of thousands of doctors, engineers, social workers and psychologists.

What defines the student protests right now is fundamentalism. The inability to listen to opposing views and reach a consensus, a compromise for some progress, coupled with the movement’s too-loose structure has left it vulnerable to shifting goalpost and opportunistic hijacking by common criminals and looters.

As support for the movement dwindles, but the firebrand vehemence, vandalism and violence remains, South African education is reaching a tipping point, a critical impasse. Right now, the question is not whether there will be free education in our time, but whether there will be any education at all in the coming years.