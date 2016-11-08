Post By RelatedRelated Post
Peacekeeping in Africa is at its worst low since the genocide in Rwanda. Independent peacekeeping operations offer a solution.
From July 8th-11th a particularly fierce spate of fighting gripped the South Sudanese capital Juba. As the rival ethnic factions slugged it out with ordinary citizens in the crossfire, United Nations peacekeepers from China, India, Ethiopia and Nepal melted away from their posts and fled. Holed up in the Terrain hotel, just a mile away from a UN compound, aid workers issued continuous pleas for help. Their calls fell on deaf ears. The 12,000 or so peacekeepers stationed in the country did nothing as 80-100 uniformed troops stormed the hotel and raped 5 of those foreign aid workers. In the preceding days the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) struggled to send out any foot patrols as soldiers loyal to the president ran amok pilfering and raping. The incident led to the sacking of the Kenyan general in charge of the mission on the 1st November and the subsequent withdrawal of Kenyan troops in protest. Never has UNMISS looked so divided and ineffective. Sadly this is an increasingly coherent pattern for peacekeeping across Africa.
In the Central African Republic (CAR) where the French, the African Union (AU) and UN run a joint mission, the quality of peacekeeping has become so poor that protests have erupted against the international presence in the country over recent weeks. A flare up of fighting in September led to the displacement of around 20,000 people in Northern CAR a spell which killed 65 people just weeks before the French announced their formal withdrawal. The French will not only leave behind a legacy of complete incompetence during their 3 year intervention but also one of national shame following the “sex for food” scandal that emerged in June 2014. This scandal involved 14 French and 5 African soldiers who supposedly offered food to children as young as 8 years old in exchange for sex. Over 100 rape allegations have also been lodged against the UN mission in the CAR (MINUSCA) but as of yet the disciplinary response by the UN and national investigations into troop conduct have been limited at best. Indeed, the UN has even been accused of intentionally delaying and obstructing the judicial response in order to save the face of its already disgraced operation.
Nor has the AU helped to enhance the reputation of peacekeeping in the CAR. They are accused not just of ineffectiveness and sex abuse but of summary executions too. In August, an unmarked grave of 12 bodies was discovered near the town of Boali close to a military base being used by an AU force. Numerous townsfolk accuse the peacekeepers from Congo- Brazzaville of the atrocity arguing that the murdered individuals were prominent (but nonetheless innocent) members of the Christian militia “anti-balaka”.
Another theatre of international peacekeeping on the continent which has perhaps been overlooked by the media in recent months is that of the Darfur region of Western Sudan. Here too, recent peacekeeping operations (this time under the joint UN and AU acronym UNAMID) have been utterly useless in the face of renewed crimes by the regime including chemical weapons use and mass rape. Amnesty International estimates that up to 250 people may have died as a result of chemical weapons use in Darfur since January with the most recent attack being a potential use of the blister agent mustard gas on September 9th.
Equally disturbing is the increasing use of rape as a tool of war by the Sudanese army. It is believed that soldiers are actually being commanded by their superiors to rape women upon entering a newly captured town or village. Last year almost 230 women were raped by Sudanese troops in the town of Tabit, an act which is being investigated by Human Rights Watch as a crime against humanity. The most depressing fact about these crimes is that they occur in the context of an almost 12 year international peacekeeping presence in the region. UNAMID now numbers at 19,735 men but it still cannot prevent even the most grave and blatant human rights abuses by the Sudanese government.
Chaotically organised, ineffective, complicit in crimes and mired in scandal, the state of African peacekeeping is therefore quite clearly dire. So what can be done to improve it? Some analysts cite under-financing of missions as the source of peacekeeping’s problems. They say, for example, that UNMISS needs more long range patrol helicopters of the sort that are unattainable on its budget. This may well be true but at the end of the day over half a trillion dollars have been spent on UN peacekeeping alone since 1960 and its budget this year stands at 8.5 billion dollars- the highest in the organisation’s history. There is a limit to how much money the UN can expect its members to contribute to peacekeeping which is frankly perceived by most countries as a low priority humanitarian cause. The claim that the peacekeeping budget needs to be expanded is therefore valid but based on unrealistic assumptions.
The claim that more peacekeeping personnel are required is very similar. Currently, the UN rallies around 125,000 peacekeepers. Most countries are unwilling to commit more troops however, largely for the same reason as their reluctance to increase their financial contributions- peacekeeping is a low priority yet relatively high risk exercise. Moreover, the reluctance of most western nations to put boots on the ground aggravates the likes of India, Rwanda, Nigeria and Bangladesh who all contribute heavily. There is a growing belief that the UN, controlled as it is by big powers, simply sends people from poorer countries off to do the dirty work and risk their lives. This makes any personnel expansion very difficult.The AU for its part faces even more vexing commitment shortcomings from its members. Indeed, one of its primary reasons for not intervening in Burundi this year was because it would take months for it to find the money and put together a capable force.
The truth however is that peacekeeping operations in Africa will never succeed regardless of how much money and material is lavished upon them. This is because peacekeeping is fundamentally undermined in that it is almost always an international endeavor and as such there are perpetual difficulties in achieving the necessary synergy between participating countries. The record of single-country peacekeeping is in contrast very impressive. Take the British intervention in Sierra Leone in 2000. In that year a shambolically organised UN deployment of peacekeepers in Sierra Leone acted with utter panic and indecision as the murderous Revolutionary United Front (RUF) swept through the country. Sierra Leone was pulled back from the abyss by a well trained group of 800 British paratroopers who landed in the country and within weeks had pushed the rebels back from the capital, saved the government and rescued several pockets of encircled UN troops. The British then independently put into place plans to train up the new army and a British civil servant assumed control over the police force. The country’s stability today is credit to that highly proactive, effective and independent peacekeeping operation. The same could also be said of Mali in 2012 when an independent French force ejected Islamist rebels within months of commencing operations (in contrast to its intervention in the CAR in which it was part of the cumbersome UN and AU joint mission). There is also a strikingly lower level of scandal and criminal activity associated with these national operations perhaps because of better discipline resulting from clearer command structures.
National peacekeeping operations therefore seem to represent the most promising future form of foreign stabilizing missions in Africa. Such missions are generally better organised and disciplined with a precisely defined goal. They also have more purpose than their international counterparts. Troops sent from India and China have no historic or cultural connection to Africa. Britain and France in contrast both have moral and strategic stakes in their former colonies. In short, to pick peacekeeping up from its worst low point in decades single countries with actual stakes need to start taking more initiative. Until this becomes a trend, the continent’s most troubled regions will continue to suffer.
Cameron Chippindale
Hi, i'm a first year student at the LSE from Bradford in the North of England. I'm studying philosophy,politics and economics and I have strong interests in the Middle East and Africa.
The state of peacekeeping in Africa
Post By RelatedRelated Post
Editorial : This Week in News
Interview with 2015 Young African Achiever: James Woods Nkhutabasa
Less Veto, More Action
Eradicating the Scourge of Human Trafficking
Peacekeeping in Africa is at its worst low since the genocide in Rwanda. Independent peacekeeping operations offer a solution.
From July 8th-11th a particularly fierce spate of fighting gripped the South Sudanese capital Juba. As the rival ethnic factions slugged it out with ordinary citizens in the crossfire, United Nations peacekeepers from China, India, Ethiopia and Nepal melted away from their posts and fled. Holed up in the Terrain hotel, just a mile away from a UN compound, aid workers issued continuous pleas for help. Their calls fell on deaf ears. The 12,000 or so peacekeepers stationed in the country did nothing as 80-100 uniformed troops stormed the hotel and raped 5 of those foreign aid workers. In the preceding days the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) struggled to send out any foot patrols as soldiers loyal to the president ran amok pilfering and raping. The incident led to the sacking of the Kenyan general in charge of the mission on the 1st November and the subsequent withdrawal of Kenyan troops in protest. Never has UNMISS looked so divided and ineffective. Sadly this is an increasingly coherent pattern for peacekeeping across Africa.
In the Central African Republic (CAR) where the French, the African Union (AU) and UN run a joint mission, the quality of peacekeeping has become so poor that protests have erupted against the international presence in the country over recent weeks. A flare up of fighting in September led to the displacement of around 20,000 people in Northern CAR a spell which killed 65 people just weeks before the French announced their formal withdrawal. The French will not only leave behind a legacy of complete incompetence during their 3 year intervention but also one of national shame following the “sex for food” scandal that emerged in June 2014. This scandal involved 14 French and 5 African soldiers who supposedly offered food to children as young as 8 years old in exchange for sex. Over 100 rape allegations have also been lodged against the UN mission in the CAR (MINUSCA) but as of yet the disciplinary response by the UN and national investigations into troop conduct have been limited at best. Indeed, the UN has even been accused of intentionally delaying and obstructing the judicial response in order to save the face of its already disgraced operation.
Nor has the AU helped to enhance the reputation of peacekeeping in the CAR. They are accused not just of ineffectiveness and sex abuse but of summary executions too. In August, an unmarked grave of 12 bodies was discovered near the town of Boali close to a military base being used by an AU force. Numerous townsfolk accuse the peacekeepers from Congo- Brazzaville of the atrocity arguing that the murdered individuals were prominent (but nonetheless innocent) members of the Christian militia “anti-balaka”.
Another theatre of international peacekeeping on the continent which has perhaps been overlooked by the media in recent months is that of the Darfur region of Western Sudan. Here too, recent peacekeeping operations (this time under the joint UN and AU acronym UNAMID) have been utterly useless in the face of renewed crimes by the regime including chemical weapons use and mass rape. Amnesty International estimates that up to 250 people may have died as a result of chemical weapons use in Darfur since January with the most recent attack being a potential use of the blister agent mustard gas on September 9th.
Equally disturbing is the increasing use of rape as a tool of war by the Sudanese army. It is believed that soldiers are actually being commanded by their superiors to rape women upon entering a newly captured town or village. Last year almost 230 women were raped by Sudanese troops in the town of Tabit, an act which is being investigated by Human Rights Watch as a crime against humanity. The most depressing fact about these crimes is that they occur in the context of an almost 12 year international peacekeeping presence in the region. UNAMID now numbers at 19,735 men but it still cannot prevent even the most grave and blatant human rights abuses by the Sudanese government.
Chaotically organised, ineffective, complicit in crimes and mired in scandal, the state of African peacekeeping is therefore quite clearly dire. So what can be done to improve it? Some analysts cite under-financing of missions as the source of peacekeeping’s problems. They say, for example, that UNMISS needs more long range patrol helicopters of the sort that are unattainable on its budget. This may well be true but at the end of the day over half a trillion dollars have been spent on UN peacekeeping alone since 1960 and its budget this year stands at 8.5 billion dollars- the highest in the organisation’s history. There is a limit to how much money the UN can expect its members to contribute to peacekeeping which is frankly perceived by most countries as a low priority humanitarian cause. The claim that the peacekeeping budget needs to be expanded is therefore valid but based on unrealistic assumptions.
The claim that more peacekeeping personnel are required is very similar. Currently, the UN rallies around 125,000 peacekeepers. Most countries are unwilling to commit more troops however, largely for the same reason as their reluctance to increase their financial contributions- peacekeeping is a low priority yet relatively high risk exercise. Moreover, the reluctance of most western nations to put boots on the ground aggravates the likes of India, Rwanda, Nigeria and Bangladesh who all contribute heavily. There is a growing belief that the UN, controlled as it is by big powers, simply sends people from poorer countries off to do the dirty work and risk their lives. This makes any personnel expansion very difficult.The AU for its part faces even more vexing commitment shortcomings from its members. Indeed, one of its primary reasons for not intervening in Burundi this year was because it would take months for it to find the money and put together a capable force.
The truth however is that peacekeeping operations in Africa will never succeed regardless of how much money and material is lavished upon them. This is because peacekeeping is fundamentally undermined in that it is almost always an international endeavor and as such there are perpetual difficulties in achieving the necessary synergy between participating countries. The record of single-country peacekeeping is in contrast very impressive. Take the British intervention in Sierra Leone in 2000. In that year a shambolically organised UN deployment of peacekeepers in Sierra Leone acted with utter panic and indecision as the murderous Revolutionary United Front (RUF) swept through the country. Sierra Leone was pulled back from the abyss by a well trained group of 800 British paratroopers who landed in the country and within weeks had pushed the rebels back from the capital, saved the government and rescued several pockets of encircled UN troops. The British then independently put into place plans to train up the new army and a British civil servant assumed control over the police force. The country’s stability today is credit to that highly proactive, effective and independent peacekeeping operation. The same could also be said of Mali in 2012 when an independent French force ejected Islamist rebels within months of commencing operations (in contrast to its intervention in the CAR in which it was part of the cumbersome UN and AU joint mission). There is also a strikingly lower level of scandal and criminal activity associated with these national operations perhaps because of better discipline resulting from clearer command structures.
National peacekeeping operations therefore seem to represent the most promising future form of foreign stabilizing missions in Africa. Such missions are generally better organised and disciplined with a precisely defined goal. They also have more purpose than their international counterparts. Troops sent from India and China have no historic or cultural connection to Africa. Britain and France in contrast both have moral and strategic stakes in their former colonies. In short, to pick peacekeeping up from its worst low point in decades single countries with actual stakes need to start taking more initiative. Until this becomes a trend, the continent’s most troubled regions will continue to suffer.
Cameron ChippindaleHi, i'm a first year student at the LSE from Bradford in the North of England. I'm studying philosophy,politics and economics and I have strong interests in the Middle East and Africa.