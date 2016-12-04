Written by Alex Gray

Donald Trump’s recent election, and the UK’s decision to leave the European Union, are completely different events. They share none of the same intellectual pedigree, and are systematically very different decisions. However, they do share a broad theme; that the “left behind” have a voice, and that voice can be very loud.

Since the 1980s there has been a very broad, and unstable, consensus in the UK. This consensus was built around the notion that capitalism will deliver results for all, that the market is the most efficient way of allocating goods, and that welfare schemes are there to support those who cannot work. Up until 2007, this broadly worked well. The non-inflationary consistent growth that we saw throughout the 1990s, and into the early 2000s was thought to be the new norm, “the end of boom and bust”.

This had winners and losers. The losers were those who were on the sharp end of the fall in manufacturing, and of the relatively stable, well paid mining and manufacturing jobs were lost. In their place, law, finance, consulting and other professional services workers. These jobs are remarkable in that they better paid, much higher skilled, and far fewer in number. They are also far more concentrated in the southeast of England, and far less unionised.

The winners have enjoyed these past few years. The standard of life has massively improved for those working these newly created highly skilled jobs. They are more international, degree educated, and are able to enjoy all of the trappings of high wages. Many LSE students come from backgrounds like this, and even more will come to inhabit positions in society like this. I think this means that we have a duty to think about the broader forces at play.

At the same time as the City was roaring and indeed probably because of it, we saw some of the most impressive falls in poverty, coupled with impressive rise in opportunities for the poorest in society. The City contributes around 11% of the total UK tax revenue, and this has risen since the 90s and helped pay for the huge rises in expenditure on the NHS and schools. This was the fundamental Blairite calculus where deregulation of labour, and far closer partnership attracted businesses and high value individuals to the UK paid for increases in public services.

But there is little talk about the middle. Those who do not have Russell Group university degrees, or degrees at all, and who are not able to join the big financial or professional service companies. There is little to say here, as the outcome has been bleak. The middle of the labour market, and of society, has quite simply disappeared. This is at least in part due to the exporting of labour and of manufacturing to other global centres, as factories away from the UK’s high wages are far more cost effective.

This has led cities and towns outside of Manchester, London, Brighton, Milton Keynes and the like have not enjoyed the same successes. This has left large areas of the country where the public sector is by far the largest employer, and there is a lack of skills. These are also predominantly white communities, and their geographic colocation lends to the sense of lack of opportunities of this “hollow middle”. So we have created a system where the luckiest at the top are able to do very well, where the bottom as a result are able to then get greater support. The middle is left hollow and there are great concentrated areas of the UK, which simply does not look or feel like the areas like London listed above.

This is an international phenomena, and this is where the USA’s election of Trump, and the UK’s vote for Brexit are similar. Those that feel left behind have voted for these big populist movements in massive numbers. This is worrying, but understandable. When one thinks about the commentariat, about those that populate the Houses of Parliament, and about those that conduct public life, we can see why voters would be disenfranchised. This point extends even to the language that is used, where each word and syllable is crafted to maximise vote share, as quantified by the analytics department of the protagonist’s political party. But, at its heart, this hollowing out is an economic one and these opportunities are most often defined economically.

Yet, the mooted solutions are anything but. For instance, tariffs would increase prices and therefore hurt those who are most likely to be in favour of them. This is perhaps the most depressing point of all; as angry as the “left behind” are, we have already enjoyed the most historically successful engine of social poverty alleviation. That this engine might not be good enough is the most distressing point.

If we are to take as given that centre left policies are historically the most effective engine for improving the lot of, then we should be extremely concerned. They have been roundly rejected in the elections of Trump, and of Brexit. If these sets of liberal policies are to be jettisoned that it seems that we can reject the base assumption that has characterised the previous two decades: that broadly, people’s lives will get better.