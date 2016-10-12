Theresa May is trying to broaden Tory support; it may backfire

Theresa May is undoubtedly continuing to enjoy a political honeymoon, with over 40% of popular support according to polls, whilst the Labour Party languishes well behind. The ability for the Tory party not only to survive a political earthquake on the scale of Brexit, but also to come out of it better off, is remarkable (particularly given that they are party with the greatest divisions over Europe).

The polls suggest that on top of Leave voters abandoning UKIP and Labour for the Tories, Remain voters are also switching their support the same way. Somehow the Tories are becoming the party both of the Brexiteer and the Bremainer.

Tory conference this year highlighted the broadening base of support that May’s Conservatives enjoy; with immigration policies to tempt UKIP supporters, and a fiscal strategy (complete with industrial strategy) to win over disaffected Labourites.

The problem with this strategy, however, is that there are vast ideological chasms between many of these groups of supporters: chasms that are impossible to bridge. The cracks are already showing; many economically liberal Conservatives will be feeling queasy at the idea of a new industrial strategy, with widespread government intervention. But this isn’t the only divide.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd’s speech drew widespread criticism. A blatantly nationalist proposal to force companies to disclose how many foreign workers they employ, as if to say that employing skilled foreign workers is something to be ashamed of. This was met with contempt from the business community in particular. It appears that the Government is trying to backtrack on this idea, but the mere suggestion of it leaves a rather bitter taste in the mouth. And her speech came against a backdrop of an increasing chance that Britain is heading for a ‘hard’ Brexit, which will alienate Remain voters. Those same Remain voters will also be unlikely to appreciate Theresa May’s jibe that ‘if you believe you’re a citizen of the world, you’re a citizen of nowhere’.

Conservative supporters now make up an extremely uneasy coalition, with many groups with different expectations of Theresa May’s premiership. Some of these groups will inevitably be left disappointed. And a problem with trying to extend your base too far is also the risk of irritating long term core supporters.

People tended to know where David Cameron’s Conservative Party stood; it was largely economically and socially liberal. Theresa May’s Conservative Party is harder to define but is looking decidedly less liberal. The Tory conference showed the breadth of their support right now, but it also drew attention to the conflicts within that support base. With time, as Brexit negotiations unfold, and May implements her domestic agenda, the awkward coalition will begin to deteriorate.