Written by Alex Gray

The impacts of Brexit on the economy have not begun to be properly felt – we haven’t even left the EU yet, but something has become clear; there is a changing dynamic inside the Government. Not since pre-Thatcher days have we had such a disconnect between the Treasury and Number 10. In the shifting context of Brexit, this will surely come to blight the economy for years to come. However, we must recognise that those who call the Chancellor to arms risk a return to the old unaccountable days of UK government.

The vote to leave the EU has dominated the headlines in the UK, and around the world. It exposed interesting chasms that divide groups across the country. Chief among these are the divides between the old and young, the rich and the poor, between London and the rest of the England, and between England and Scotland. It seems sensible to group these in two broad camps – between those who have been “left behind” who have little hope in the existing institutional structures of the UK, and those who have broadly done well from the existing structures. When viewed through this prism, we can explain much of the hermeneutics offered of the Brexit vote. It also helps to explain why there exist so many other predictors of which way one would vote – belief in the death penalty (Leaver), reading the Guardian/FT (Remainer), having degree level education (Remainer) etc..

Whilst we have not yet left, this nonetheless been a tumultuous time in the UK’s economy and on the political scene, but all we are seeing now is the impact of the uncertainty as a result of the vote. There is little doubt among academic economists, and business leaders that the impact of Brexit on the UK economy will not be a positive one. It is worth noting that these are also many of the same figures who campaigned for a Remain vote, but it is also worth noting that many of these academics are among the best in their respective fields (including several LSE economists).

One area where just the vote has had already had a real impact is in Westminster and Whitehall. The British Civil Service has had to cope with some serious changes: there are two new departments – one for exiting the EU (DExEU) and one for International Trade (DTI) plus some chopping and splicing up of other departments – namely the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills (DBIS) and the Department for Energy and Climate Change (DECC). Whilst the implications of this are more likely to concern civil servants and the people of the United Kingdom, these changes do have far more wider reaching implications for the Government.

The so called “three Brexiteers – the heads of DExEU, DTI (both newly created) and the Foreign Commonwealth Office (FCO) appear to be the prime movers of the Government’s policy. These newly created ministries are there to help us navigate the process of Brexit, the question seems to be where this leaves the role of HM Treasury, a department that predates the magna carta by at least 150 years. It represents a historic shift in power across Whitehall, but appears largely to have gone unnoticed.

The Treasury has historically been intertwined with the Cabinet Office, and the workings of Government in Whitehall. Blair and Brown were a famous two man team at the head of government, often bypassing the other departments and even Cabinet itself. This trend was continued with the Cameron/Osborne relationship, where the Chancellor was widely seen as Cameron’s chief strategist at the heart Downing Street. Over the past two decades, this has led to a low regulation, financial services focussed and flexible economy, whilst also leading to some incredible oversights. This was one of the major findings of the Chilcot Inquiry, released over the summer.

This was all interesting, but not desperately relevant, stuff until the Conservative party’s recent conference. This was when we realised just how far to the right May’s Government is on Brexit. The worry about the influence of Number 11 grows as the rhetoric on Brexit becomes crystallizes. Although the Government has since climbed down somewhat from some of the positions laid out at Conference, there are some truly worrying signs on the economy, as reflected by the further crash in sterling. Positions on international students, concerns about foreign workers, and on the single market have contributed to this perception of a severe hardening in the Government’s position.

Increasingly it looks as though the aforementioned sworn Brexiteers are taking over the exit process. In lieu of any parliamentary process for holding the Government to account, as debated last week, this makes the role of the Chancellor of the Exchequer even more important. As he remarked at Conference, ‘nobody voted for Brexit to make the UK poorer’. He appears to be the lone voice inside Government taking up the mantle of Brexit for UK businesses. Whatever your stance on the way the economy has changed over the past 20 years, this change of power dynamics within the Downing Street is sure to reduce the influence of Britain’s businesses.

The question Remains [sic.] to be seen if this power shift will have broader implications, beyond a Brexit era. It has often been remarked recently that having a bipartite system, albeit informally, between numbers 10 and 11 on Downing Street gave previous governments a good direction, and a sense of leadership. It seems difficult, however, to not view this as simply a complaint about the direction of Brexit. As reasonable as this criticism is, for all the economic impacts set out above, it is surely not valid because the is a centre of power has broadened. I want the Chancellor to take a larger role in the Cabinet, but that is not because this is a better form of Government.

Businesses will always want a more liberal framework, and to that end will always want a stronger Chancellor. This would work well in softening the deleterious effects of Brexit, but in the long run will mean that we relapse into the unaccountable days where Cabinet, and therefore the British people, are overlooked and overruled.