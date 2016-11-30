UGM Debates Mandatory Consent Workshops

By Beth Loynes, Deputy News Editor

Last week’s UGM voted on implementing mandatory consent workshops for all new students starting next year. The motion was proposed as part of the Consent Campaign, which kicked off with a series workshops and seminars in week 8. It follows a number of recent reports on the scale of sexual assault on campuses, with Babe finding that 50% of female students are sexually assaulted at university and 22% of these experience rape.

Women’s Officer Fathia Begum, proposer of the motion, argued that it was a precaution against harassment for all students and reminded attendees that 1 in 10 men are affected by the issue. She described the current sexual harassment reporting system as “bureaucratic and repetitive”, solely focusing on the victim and forcing them to re-live their experience. Mandatory consent workshops are seen as as a way to spread awareness of consent, whilst alleviating the isolation and alienation of victims. As a large number of sexual assaults occur during freshers week, it was argued that it is important for them to take place as soon as students begin university.

Students were reminded that this is an issue at LSE: a harrowing anecdote was told of a victim forced to conduct a summative group project with her perpetrator despite repeated pleas to her teacher. The student ended up deferring the year due to a lack of support for victims, highlighting the need for a change in university policy. Begum argued that the student body needed to demonstrate its support for zero-tolerance to harassment and vowed that the passing of the motion would improve campus culture and challenge discourse surrounding the issue. She drew attention to the need to go beyond the dominant heteronormative assumptions of consent.

Ella Baggaley Simpson, seconder of the motion, highlighted the importance of raised awareness and activism on issues of consent. With the election of self-confessed perpetrator Donald Trump to the White House, she argued that challenging rape culture was more important than ever. Baggaley Simpson described how consent workshops run by LSE’s Sexpression society, which she shares, have been well received but low in turnout. To make a real impact, therefore, the workshops would have to be a compulsory part of student registration.

Although Mature and Part Time Officer Helen Duffy expressed concerns that older students may find the programme patronising and devaluing, Baggaley Simpson reiterated the importance of ensuring that all students have knowledge of consent, regardless of age, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender. The workshops will seek to rectify any differences in prior knowledge of consent, which are inevitable in such a diverse student body. Indeed, Begum described her own school sex education programme as nothing more than “learning how to put a condom on.”

A number of universities already have mandatory consent workshops for freshers, including Oxford, Cambridge, York and SOAS. If the motion passes LSE will be set to follow suit. In the context of campuses rife with sexual assault, clarity on consent would be transformative for the student body.