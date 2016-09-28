Understanding Mental Health

by John Milnes-Smith and Stephanie Putsch “I HAD MY MENTAL breakdown in October. It is now March. With LSE counselling services, I have had just four counselling sessions in five months. It seems almost irrelevant that LSE counselling services cap the counselling contact at six sessions as it is a challenge to even book six appointments across a whole academic year…” WITH ONE IN FOUR in the UK suffering from mental health problems each year, mental health is an issue with widespread consequences.This student’s complaint to the LSE Student Counselling Services at the beginning of this year provides just one small insight into a great but all too often silent crisis that is present not only on our campus, but throughout society as a whole. Understanding Inequality is a student led forum at LSE which aims to expand discussion and awareness of inequality, and has led workshops specifically on mental health. It has also used the mental health crisis to highlight a number of deep rooted inequalities, showing that those who are most vulnerable and disenfranchised are often those who are the most likely to suffer mental health problems. Increasingly in the public eye, the true scale of the mental health crisis is shocking. According to the World Health Organisation, nearly a quarter of all the years of life lost due to ill-health, disability or early death are due to mental disorders, putting it above both cancer and cardiovascular illness. The economic costs also prove staggering; according to the Mental Health Independent Task Force, dealing with mental health issues has economic and social costs of around £105 billion – that’s more than the entire annual expenditure for the NHS.

Indeed, one need not look beyond LSE to see the extent of this crisis. The student quoted at the beginning of the article later argues that: “The environment of this university has a tendency to foster mental health issues. The university environment is one that is demanding, competitive, and involves extended periods of studying without contact time.” This criticism falls against the backdrop of a recent study from the NSPCC which shows the scale of mental health issues among young people, with 80,000 suffering from severe depression, and a growing number experiencing suicidal tendencies. As well as being a major issue in and of itself, mental health has both highlighted and further com- pounded inequality in our society. The Centre for Social Justice has argued that “poor mental health is both a cause and effect of social breakdown”, with the same patterns that lead to instances of poverty also further contributing to poor mental health. For example, often coming from socially unsta- ble backgrounds, the percentage of homeless suffering from mental health problems stands at 45%, double that of the population as a whole. For this affected 45%, their mental health issues are then fur- ther exacerbated by harsh living conditions and, at times, issues of addiction. Moreover, mental health issues serve to highlight racial divides. Black and minority ethnic (BME) groups are three times more likely to suffer from psychosis, yet are 40% more likely than white people to be turned away by mental health services when seeking help. Furthermore, members of the BME community are up to 60% more likely to be admitted to hospital only after a criminal justice referral, meaning their mental health issues are only picked up after contact with law enforcement agencies. The discrimination BME communities face, partnered with the stigma many associate with mental health services, is such that the Centre for Social Justice argues there is a “high level of fear associated with mental health treatment” among these groups.

Yet despite the scale of the mental health crisis responses from universities, local authorities, and the national government have so far proven wanting. This is in part due to social stigma, lack of understanding, and poorly informed public conversation around the issue. At the LSE, there have been complaints from students about the counselling services regarding long waiting times, insufficient contact time and a poor quality of service. These complaints have exposed the major discrepancies in what stu- dents expect in terms of pastoral care and what the university has so far been able to provide. Outside the university, with its system of pastoral care, the gap between what is needed in terms of mental health support and what is provided by public services is even larger. In February of this year, the NHS Mental Health Taskforce reported that an extra £1 billion is needed is needed by 2020/21 to provide the care needed by those suffering from mental health problems.