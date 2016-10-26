From the Editorial Board.

During the past few weeks the Students’ Union, student societies and the LSE have celebrated Black History Month through a multitude of thought-provoking exhibitions, events and publications. As the month is coming to an end, The Beaver editorial board is proud to contribute to the celebrations by publishing, for a second year in a row, a special Black History Month edition.

The purpose of this edition is to encourage LSE students of all walks of life to reflect on the current and past experiences of Black Minority Ethnic (BME) people. Whilst Black History Month presents a unique opportunity to do so, we are confident that the salient issues addressed in this week’s edition will continue to capture the interest of LSE students throughout the year. After all, learning about the history, achievements and struggles of BME people makes us more informed citizens, better classmates and more rigorous intellectuals. Crucially, in a diverse and vibrant community like the LSE, knowing more about the experiences of our peers enhances our capacity to make meaningful friendships and learn from one another.

From its beginnings as Negro History Week in 1926, to a fully fledged season of events, Black History Month is now an important fixture in the calendar. The month of October was chosen to try and instil a level of pride in the history of BME communities across the UK. Yet the series of events held at LSE, and across London, serve not only as celebrations of black lives past, but also for the future of such a historic

ally marginalised group.

Here at LSE, our sabbatical officers are the most diverse group ever. With a BME Director having just been appointed, and 3 out of 4 full time Sabb roles taken up by BME students, the programme of events in celebration of BHM is as broad, and as apt as ever. The LSE, as historically one of the most progressive universities in the UK, surely has a duty to continue this fantastic diversity in the face of xenophobia and racism that blights BME communities across the globe. There is no better time to think about this, and focus on listening to marginalised voices across society, than during BHM. In the following pages, you will be able to engage with a plethora of articles delving into the experiences of BME people through a variety of perspectives: from personal articles exploring how it feels to grow up under the shadow of discrimination and often subliminal racism, to broader reflections on the nature of Black History Month and the impetus that sustains it.

Our arts and culture section, Part B, has compiled a series of photos and short interviews of BME LSE students offering a glimpse into their unique life experiences. In the Features section, the Students’ Union BME Officer, Dhibla Idris, offers a gripping personal account of how diaspora communities experience their blackness. Our sports section features articles by the captains of the Running and Track and Field teams. Both acknowledge the progress the Athletics Union has made in fostering a more inclusive sporting community in recent years, whilst also reminding us of the challenges that lie ahead, particularly when it comes to tackling underlying sexism and enabling the participation of disabled students.

Insofar as these articles and stories are accurate and compelling, it is due in no small part to the invaluable support of our guest editors. Despite their busy schedules, they sacrificed their precious Sunday – and hours through the week – to help us source and edit content and provided us with much appreciated company during the long editing hours in the media office. Without their contributions and the discussions they fostered, this edition would not have been as rich or interesting, if at all possible.

In addition to the stellar contributions of our guest editors, it has been ‘business as usual’ for the editorial board as we have sought to reach out to different communities on campus in sourcing content for this edition. Repeating a decision made last year, we opted to interpret Black History Month through a broad lens, encouraging content from all students from BME backgrounds. We also welcomed content from students who identify as ‘politically black’.

Those who promote political blackness argue that it is a concept rooted in solidarity, which recognises the fact that non-black individuals suffer similar institutional disadvantages and historical discrimination as black individuals. Indeed, there is more which unites than divides, and the best way to combat oppression and successfully campaign is through unity. To its detractors, ‘political blackness’ is an appropriation of history, identity and culture; it skirts over and delegitimises forms of racism that are not universally shared whilst ignoring the fact that everyone’s lived experiences are unique.

We are aware that our decision to encourage contributions from both black and politically black students will not be welcomed by everyone just as we are aware that the same would be true had we welcomed contributions from black students only. As an Editorial Board, this is a decision that we took with great care, trying to incorporate views and opinions from a variety of students before we came to a decision.

We hope that in reading this issue of the paper you will come across stimulating insights and ideas and as always we would be very happy if some of you took a leap of faith (yes, you too eager first years!) and wrote for The Beaver in the comings weeks and months. Enjoy our Blackout Beaver!