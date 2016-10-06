Written by Zikai Chua

Share prices for German financial giant Deutsche Bank hit a 52-year low on Tuesday as the bank struggles with the implications of a $14bn United States Department of Justice (DoJ) fine. Unconvinced investors started a steep sell-off over fears their shares would be further diluted, despite assurances from CEO John Cryan that the institution would not turn to the markets in an effort to raise equity. Further compounding matters were reports coming out of Germany that Deutsche’s pleas for help had been rejected by Berlin, something the bank denies doing.

Shares of the German based global banking and financial services provider, a crucial player in the global derivatives market, have been on a downward trend since 2009 as the company struggles to recover from its post-financial crisis in 2009. The decline has sharply steepened since the beginning of the year.

Posting a $7.7bn full year loss for 2015, the rot has yet to show signs of stopping with 20% year-on-year fall in revenue in the second quarter of 2016, market capitalisation was only $18bn even before the latest sell-off.

Whilst a $14bn fine may not cause it to go the way of Lehman Brothers, it would represent a significant blow to existing capital.

How did Deutsche get into this mess?

To provide some background for the fine, Deutsche were one of the major drivers of the housing bubble collapse from 2004-2008, promoting bad Collateralised Debt Obligations (CDOs) to investors. The Department of Justice is also grounding its case against Deutsche in relation to the mis-selling of subprime loans, as well as manipulation of foreign exchange rates and commodity prices. Simultaneously the bank faces allegations of fixing benchmarks of Libor and Euribor (rates agreed by European banks on prices of mortgages and derivatives).

It is on this basis that the US DoJ is trying to impose a $14bn fine on the German banking giant backed by claims of mis-selling of bonds prior to the 2008 financial crisis. Of course, Deutsche insists it has no intention of paying the full fine, pointing to similar proposed penalties on fellow financial giants such as Goldman Sachs being eventually negotiated to a much more manageable sum.

The fines come in line with the increasingly strict standards on major bank’s customer vetting standards, however, most expected the fine to be much smaller, closer to half of the astronomical $14bn .

What does this mean for the rest of us?

Caught between a rock and a hard place and with share prices at an all-time low, Deutsche CEO Cryan is reluctant to turn to the markets, but yet share prices are unlikely to increase until the DoJ fine is resolved.

The bank’s issues may also have political implications as Chancellor Angela Merkel has reportedly said that the bank will not be bailed out. Indeed Berlin’s hands may be tied on this issue as to bail out the German financial giant would be contradictory to the hard-line positions Berlin adopts.

This is especially prominent in the face of both the Greek financial crisis as well as the evolving Italian banking crunch, when it insisted on enforcing euro-zone rules forcing the lay-people to bear the brunt of Banca Monte dei Paschi troubles.

In the rest of Europe, this could have a knock-on effect, particularly in France and Spain whose economies have all but stagnated, still reeling from the implications of Brexit. It could also signal the final nail in the coffin for the Italians.

What next?

No one can be sure what the effects of the collapse of such a giant in the global financial market will be, or where the losses will stop, but most believe Berlin will step in before it reaches that point (despite its apparent reluctance not to).

However, this would surely deal another heavy blow to the Chancellor Merkel’s already frayed reputation, and any bailout may result in further uncertainty in the competency and future of both the European Union and the Euro.

Deutsche’s problems are yet another in a long line of financial institutions many thought were “too big to fail”. May it signify that perhaps the reforms post-financial crisis have merely scratched the surface of the underlying problems in the world of finance, much akin to a builder trying to fix a crack in the wall by applying new layers of paint.

As Financial Times writer Martin Wolf put it, “This new orthodoxy is merely a chastened version of the old.” It is surely time for more governments to scrutinise their banks’ financial positions and stop similar problems in the pipeline before it inevitably breaks the levees. As the old adage goes, prevention is better than cure.

It is either that or we continue the venerable tradition of keeping our money where it is the safest, tucked under the mattresses we sleep on.