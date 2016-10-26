What You Should Know About Black History Month

By Michelle Kibet, Guest Editor.

Black History Month is celebrated annually to appreciate the iconic individuals from the BME community both past and present who have made major contributions to our society. It also stands to educate on black African and Caribbean History as well as bring to light various issues facing black communities across the world today.

Black History month was started as Negro History Week in the United States in 1926 by historian Carter G. Woodson along with the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (ASNLH) and was celebrated during the second week of February. It was dedicated to teaching the history of black and African Americans as well as promoting their achievements. By the late 1960s, Negro History Week had evolved into Black History Month and was officially recognised by president Gerald R. Ford in 1976. It was first celebrated in the United Kingdom in1987 and Canada in 1995.

Largely celebrated by schools and colleges across the UK as well as via a series of events ranging from concerts and film screenings to festivals and exhibitions, Back History Month has now become a popular part of our culture. Although the US celebrates black history month in February, it is marked in the UK calendar as between October 1st and October 31st; coinciding with the celebrations of Marcus Garvey (founder of the United Negro Improvement Association) and the London Jubilee. It was first facilitated by the former Greater London Council.

A few significant figures of black heritage that we should know about during Black History Month include Martin Luther King Jr., W.E.B Du Bois, Macon Bolling Allen, Jane Bolin and more recently Barack Hussein Obama. Martin Luther King Jr. was the most instrumental force during the Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s and 60s and was awarded the Nobel peace Prize for his non-violent approach to racial segregation in America. W.E.B Du Bois was the first African-American to attain a PH.D from Harvard University and a founding member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). Macon Bolling Allen was the first African-American to pass the bar and practice law in the united States, the first African-American Justice of the Peace and is believed to be the first black man to hold a judiciary position in the US. Jane Bolin was the first black woman to graduate with a law degree from Yale and pass the New York state bar exam and was also the first black woman to be appointed a judge in the United States. Barack Obama, as we all know, was the first African-American President of the United States

Personally, Black History Month is the time to remember the great achievements of our ancestors before us and the continuous efforts and contributions to society of our fellow black African and Caribbean people today. We take pride in our rich history and continue to aspire to a brighter future. It is inspiring to see how far we have come since the colonial era, and this gives me hope that one day Black Lives will Matter.