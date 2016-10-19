Where is the outrage for Yemen?

By Elizabete Aunia

After the Saudi Arabia led coalition’s attack on a funeral in Sana’a, the capital of Yemen, that killed 140 and injured 525 people, Human Rights Watch called for an international investigation to determine whether war crimes had been committed. The incident took place within the broader context of a severe humanitarian crisis crippling the country: famine is spreading rapidly and medical equipment and care are scarce. According to the United Nations, the conflict in Yemen has claimed the lives of almost 11’000 people since March 2015, including those of approximately 4’000 civilians.

The urgency to learn from past mistakes and ensure that all relevant actors are held accountable has never been stronger. And yet, following the tragic incident in Sana’a, the United States decided to launch their own air strikes, consolidating the support they were already providing to the coalition. While the US National Security Council issued a statement noting that it was “deeply distressed” by the civilian casualties in the Sana’s attack, it has now become clear that the US does not intend to seriously reconsider its strategy in Yemen. This is particularly alarming given that the conflict does not lend itself to neat dichotomies between “good” and “evil” actors. A brief overview of the country’s troubled history provides a more nuanced understanding.

Yemen is a historically tribal country that was formed in 1990 after the unification of the US and Saudi backed Yemeni Arab Republic in the North, with the USSR backed Democratic Republic of Yemen in the South. Following unification, Ali Abdullah Saleh, an ex-military officer, assumed the leadership of the country and established an autocratic and corrupt regime. Despite establishing a central government, President Saleh was not successful at taking the control of the country beyond the capital Sana’a from the Houthis (estimated to be supported by 34-40% of Yemenis) as well as other groups. The Houthis (also called Ansar Allah), who are believed to be largely funded by Iran, are followers of the Zaydi Shia movement and have been fighting an armed conflict against the central government since 2004. President Saleh was forced into exile after the Revolution of 2011, in which the Houthis played a crucial role. The Saudi backed Abed Rabbo Mansour al- Hadi, at the time the Vice President to Saleh, became the Active President and was voted into the office unopposed on February 2012. Al-Hadi was then ousted from the office following a coup d’état that brought Houthi control to the capital and forced Hadi into exile in Saudi Arabia in March 2015.

Houthi control over Sana’a angered Saudi Arabia, which saw Yemen as a hostile actor along its southern border, escalating the sectarian divide in the Middle East between Houthis backed by Iran and the Saudi backed Al-Hadi government. Following All-Hadi’s arrival in Riyadh, the Saudi Arabia led coalition consisting of nine Sunni majoritarian Arab states started its military campaign in Yemen. To make matters worse, following the complete collapse of the state after the 2011 Revolution, al-Qaeda’s affiliate group in Yemen, the Ansar al-Sharia (AQAP) as well as the Islamic State made large territorial advances in the outlying regions, while carrying out terrorist attacks targeting Houthi held territories. Despite the coalition’s proclaimed aim of fighting terrorism, their focus on combatting the Houthis has created a safe space for terrorist organisations to recruit sympathisers while benefiting from the oil and port trade along the coastal territories they control.

International organizations have repeatedly pleaded for an increased attention to the plight of civilians who are targeted by all involved groups. Alarmingly, the United Nations estimates that coalition led airstrikes are responsible for 60% of civilian deaths. This raises the unavoidable question of Western involvement in the alleged war crimes, as the Saudi led coalition receives large support from the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Canada.

The United States in particular provides not only weapons through multibillion dollar arm sales, but also intelligence and fuel to the coalition’s jets using the US controlled airbase in Southern Saudi Arabia. The airbase is crucial for the coalition partners like Morocco and the UAE as it allows them to carry out much longer and larger attacks on Yemen without having to return to their home bases to refuel. US personnel in Saudi Arabia also provides the coalition with ammunition, bombs, air-to-ground missiles and tanks.

The protracted and multifaceted conflict in Yemen keeps claiming thousands of innocent lives, often forgotten or glossed over under the convenient label of ‘’collateral damage”, whilst the rise of al-Qaeda and ISIS shows no signs of regressing. To add to the already hopeless situation – Saudi Arabia is running for re-election to the Human Rights Council at the United Nations, after their current term expires this year, a position that the country has numerously used as a tool to obstruct any international inquiries on unlawful attacks against civilians in Yemen. With various media outlets calling Yemen ‘’the next Syria’’ the question remains – where is our outrage in Yemen, and why are we so willing to close our eyes to the war crimes committed?