Often, way too often, Brexiteers point with the finger at Switzerland claiming it is doing well outside the European Union. But several points about the Swiss model are missing. Equally, terms such as sovereignty, immigration or democratic deficit are over used neglecting the context. Or, simply politically abused. As a Swiss citizen studying EU Politics, I aim at describing the Swiss model and why it cannot be what Brexiteers want.

Political characteristics of the Swiss model

Both Switzerland and the UK are some sort of European islands. Whereas the UK is a physical one, Switzerland clearly is a mental one. Especially, when it comes to the understanding of democracy, federalism, neutrality and sovereignty. These are core values to the median Swiss voter. The reluctance to join the EU is not about being a net contributor to the budget. The country could afford that price. Essentially, it is about the uncountable value of semi-direct democracy, neutrality and perceived sovereignty. In Switzerland, every important legislative amendment and international treaty needs a mandatory referendum giving the citizen a big say in the policy-making process. Joining the EU would mean that such referenda had only consultative character. Moreover, a very general reluctance to accept foreign judges goes back to 1291, when Wilhelm Tell did not accept foreign jurisdiction coming from the Habsburg Empire.

For these very cultural reasons, there is a solid and timeless amount of Euroscepticism in Switzerland. Therefore, in 2001, a referendum for accession negotiations was supported by not more than 23% of the voters. No financial crisis, no Eurozone crisis, no widespread Euroscepticism and no refugee crisis existed back then. And still, voters were informed enough to realise that that joining the EU may seriously undermine core Swiss values. Or put differently, Switzerland could thus far afford being not in the EU. However, what the Brexiteer tend to ignore is this country is some sort of a mini-EU.

First, the Swiss Federal State was composed in 1848 by cantons, which fought wars against one another for decades. Therefore, Switzerland is said to be a nation of will based on a huge compromise. A hundred years later, a similar internal peacebuilding process driven by pragmatism and will took place on a European level.

Second, Switzerland is very diverse with 26 very autonomous cantons and three official languages. Linguistic differences and very diverse local identities are actually stronger than a common national culture. Surrounded by relatively bigger powers such as Germany, France and Italy the small cantons saw themselves better off in a Confederation than being taken over by one of its neighbour states. A similar process of European identity could be observed in the Cold War period and its aftermath. Being European was and still is being neither American, nor Russian nor African. Each EU member state alone is too weak to compete with the US and rising powers such as Russia, China, India or Brazil. Hence, strengthening the nation state means being more European.

Third, the Swiss introduced a single currency was introduced and abolished customs in order to create a single economic area after 1848. This makes sense in a country composed of 22 cantons having previously collected varying customs in differing currencies. Today, the 26 cantons are still autonomous in their taxation, which enhances competence. At the same time, the economically strongest cantons support the less developed cantons. In the EU, a Customs Union was introduced, the Eurozone was created, competition between states is enhanced and structural funds aim at reducing inequalities between member states.

Fourth, in Switzerland the Federal Council regulates this whole process. This executive is composed by the four biggest political parties driven by a principle of power sharing and collegiality. Politicians are expected to leave party politics behind and focus on their portfolio when being part of the national executive. This is quite similar to how the EU Commission works. And yes, both institutions with executive functions have an inherent democratic deficit. The directly elected National Assembly and not the voters elect the Federal Council. Usually, a politician is appointed by a political party and has to pass hearings by the Parliament. Similarly, the Commission is appointed by national governments whereby the European Parliament does hearings, has to give approval and can formally even resolve the whole Commission. Yes, the prime example of a democracy is actually ruled by bureaucrats, which are not elected by the citizens. If only Nigel Farage had studied the Swiss democracy more in depth.

Fifth, this consensus-driven democracy actually enhances efficiency. The Swiss Federal Council acts in the interest of all and is not subject to party politics and costly election campaigns full of short-term promises. Hence, each policy is a compromise and needs to be targeted at the preferences of the voters due to referenda. If this is what Brexiteers want, they should first reform the House of Lords, which is anything but democratically elected and far too Londonised. Furthermore, in majoritarian democracies subjects such as the NHS become a political tool to win elections. This does not make the NHS more efficient in any way. Boris Johnson politicises the NHS even now in order to push his political career forward. It is debatable in what way this will be in the true interest of the citizens.

Sixth, not only Switzerland, but also the UK has some strong links to the character and development of European institutions. The Brexiteers should not forget about Winston Churchill, who said as early as 1946 in Zurich that “we must build a kind of United States of Europe”, suggesting a partnership between France and Germany. In addition, Margaret Thatcher, Tony Blair and Catherine Ashton all played an active role on the EU level. Last but not least, the European Convention of Human Rights has its roots in the Magna Charta. So whoever claims, that Britain is not European, is essentially denying Britain’s own history.

Socio-economic characteristics of the Swiss model

There is no link between economic success and EU-membership. Yes, Switzerland is a global leader in economic competitiveness (WEF Index) for consecutive years. Britain ranked 9th, but behind EU members like Germany, Finland and the Netherlands. Yes, Switzerland is the leader of the Global Innovation Index. But Britain ranked second alongside other EU members (Sweden, Netherlands) in the top five. Furthermore, the Swiss are the second happiest people in the world according to the World Happiness Report, being topped by Denmark and followed by Iceland, Norway and Finland. The UK ranked only 23rd.

So, leaving the EU should make the UK happier, more competitive and maybe even more innovative because the Swiss do so well? As a Swiss, I feel honoured. But maybe the Brexiteers should be inspired by Switzerland and EU member states such as Finland, Sweden or the Netherlands. Anyway, there are three main reasons why the Brexiteers needed to favour huge structural changes if they wanted to become a second Switzerland.

First, the Swiss economy is driven by very competitive multinational companies in diverse industries such as pharmaceuticals and chemicals (Novartis, Roche, Syngenta), raw materials (Glencore, Cargill) food (Nestlé, Lindt), watches (Swatch, Rolex), high-tech (ABB, Liebherr, Schindler), insurances (Zurich, SwissRe, SwissLife, Bâloise) and banks (UBS, Credit Suisse). But beyond that, both competitive and innovative small and medium enterprises are the true driving forces of the economy. It is economic distinctiveness through modesty and solid high quality work, and not through glorification of the past and self-projection of a (former) great power. Britain simply lacks a truly competitive industry in order to make the words of the leave-campaign meaningful. The trade deficit with the EU reflects this weakness in exporting goods.

Second, the educational system matches the needs of the labour market. Essentially, the strong emphasis on vocational education creates young, flexible and well paid (approx. 3000GBP/month) labour force contributing to the social welfare systems, paying taxes and raising consumption. Hence, so called “low skilled immigrant workers” may simply not compete with domestic labour force unless the supply cannot cover the demand. Furthermore, thanks to a very low number of university students the level of higher education is very high and still affordable (1000 GBP/year). Approximately only 10% of my generation will have a master’s degree from a university. In contrast to the UK, education is not subject of social background. It is a matter of choice. Also, the low number of university graduates has the effect of avoiding situations where in the worst case a graduate needs to work as a shop assistant, bartender or as an unpaid intern whilst paying back student loans.

Third, health care is both federalised and privatised in Switzerland. In each canton, health care comes at a different price. But it is everything else but free. It can come at a monthly cost of 300 GBP. However, depending on the income it can be subsidised and cost much less. Hence, unlike in Britain it is depoliticised but still affordable. Both nurses and doctors are well-paid and do not need to strike. Essentially, the system works and whenever there is an urgent health matter, one is being taken care of. My experiences I had with the NHS walk-in hours are unfortunately not much better than with what I have experienced in Poland.

What Brexiteers need to understand is that, the economic success of Switzerland is not a function of non-EU membership. Switzerland being outside of the EU is a matter of its very distinct political identity, not the fear of economic loss. Britain is not the global power it has been in the 1920’s. Leaving the EU may actually increase the decline of a former great power. It is naïve to point out at Switzerland and say “we will do it like them” when the drivers of the economy are fundamentally different.

The model of Swiss relations with the EU

It is equally naïve to glorify the economic success of Switzerland, because it has not always been that successful. In fact, Switzerland does well because it is linked to the EU with over 120 treaties formalised in what is called the bilateral agreement. This was necessary after the country underwent a severe period of low economic growth, yet even recession, throughout the 1990’s. Having rejected the EEA membership in 1992, a razor thin majority of 50.3% was probably not aware of the dramatic consequences for the economy. But the fears outweighed reason, because EEA membership would have meant accepting uncontrolled immigration, contributing to the EU budget and taking over all relevant EU laws without decision-making powers in exchange for gaining economic access to the newly created Single Market.

Being completely excluded from the Single Market was a relative disaster. Whereas new EU members such as Austria, Finland and Sweden or EEA members such as Norway and Iceland had booming economies, Switzerland’s economy stagnated way below the average OECD-growth level. Against this background, the Federal Council negotiated a bilateral agreement during five years with the EU. This agreement should give Switzerland partial access to the Single Market without being an EEA-member.

The Swiss voters have learned from the bitter experience of being excluded from the Single Market as 67% voted in favour of this agreement in 2000. Ever since it was put into practice in 2002, the Swiss export industry of goods has largely benefited from this agreement as analyses of the export elasticity to an increasing demand show. Whereas a 1% increase in demand for imports within the Single Market meant an increase in exports of 0.3% for Swiss exports before 2002, the increase in exports was doubled after 2002 with the same demand. This correlation did not occur for exports to other industrial states. In addition, the effect of economies of scale cannot be neglected when exporting goods to a harmonised market.

Getting access to the Single Market and having economic benefits without EU membership must sound like a dream coming true for Brexiteers. For five reasons, the Swiss model of EU relations is rather Nigel Farage’s and Boris Johnson’s worst nightmare

First, signing the agreement in 1998 Switzerland had to accept the free movement of persons de iure. In accordance with the governments’ position, the citizens approved each extension of de facto uncontrolled immigration to new Central and Eastern EU member states by 56% and 59% respectively. Even a 1billion CHF structural contribution fund for the new EU member states has been approved by 53% of the voters in 2006. Apart from that, 54% of the citizens were in favour of joining the Schengen-area in a second bilateral agreement in 2005. This meant that, Switzerland abolished border controls without having a say in new legislative developments in this policy area. Switzerland is equally, yet even more affected by mass immigration and loss of control than the UK. Every Brexiteer praising the Swiss model of EU-relations is essentially betraying the own electorate.

Second, Switzerland had to accept a substantial loss of sovereignty in exchange for economic benefits. It needs to accept all EU laws affecting the policy areas of the bilateral agreement without having a say in the decision-making process. Unlike EU member states, Switzerland has to strictly comply with these regulations. There is no room for discretion and no possibility of waiting until the Commission launches infringement procedures. Essentially, the so called guillotine clause prevents Switzerland from cherry picking and non-compliance. If new EU laws are not adopted or only one part of the treaties is being cancelled, the whole bilateral agreement from 1998 can be terminated by the EU within the period of six months. A similar mechanism is applied within the EEA agreement giving the states hard incentives to comply with EU law. A loss of sovereignty and having to pay without a formal say cannot be what Boris Johnson has in mind.

Third, besides the positive economic effects, it might be worth noting that net migration per capita to Switzerland is twice as high as it is in the UK. But, in contrast to the UK the space is limited. It is simply impossible to build new cities in the Alps. Therefore, I find it hard to understand the outrage about immigration from a Swiss point of view. And this is not because Switzerland is just a very tolerant and open country. Quite the contrary. The equivalent of UKIP in Switzerland is the strongest political party for years and already part of the establishment. But even in a highly Eurosceptic country, the voters learned that Switzerland cannot survive on its own. It is not mentioned by the leave-campaign that, the Swiss model is about higher immigration per capita than in the UK.

Fourth, the favourable relations with the EU are not a long-term solution ever since in February 2014, misinformation and truly high net immigration have driven a razor thin majority of 50.3% to vote in favour of introducing limits and quotas in this field. Nigel Farage expressed his deep happiness about this vote back then. But, the prospect is not happy at all, especially for the economy. I can only remember the bad atmosphere back then during my internship in the human resources division of Novartis. The consequences for smaller businesses to get costly work-permits for limited foreign labour forces are hard to predict, but will certainly fix costs. This vote in conjunction with the strong Swiss Franc are already driving parts of some export companies out of the country. An increase in unemployment cannot be what Nigel Farage wants.

Fourth, the relationship with the EU on the whole is a squared circle. Even before 2014, the EU Council has declared its discontent with new bilateral agreements for policy areas such as the vital electricity agreement. On top of this, the vote of 2014 means that if no solution will be reached until February 2017, the chapter on the free movement of persons needs to be cancelled by Switzerland. As a consequence, the EU can make all other chapters null and void invocating the guillotine clause. This would affect the Switzerland in areas like the air transport, agriculture, public procurement, technical barriers to trade and research. Brexiteers should make the voters truly aware of the consequences of their vote.

Fifth, several Swiss politicians have expressed that the EU needs Switzerland more than Switzerland needs the EU. Similar sentences are being made in the UK as well. But economics speak a different language. The EU is Switzerland’s most important trading partner, as 55% of goods are being exported to the EU. Although Switzerland was the EU’s third biggest external trading partner, it accounts only for 8% of the EU’s exports for goods. The Swiss need the EU market as its country is economically more integrated in the EU than the majority of EU member states. It is in the realms of possible to be excluded again after 2017. Brexiteers could learn from the Swiss case that praising a romantic idea of isolationist nationalism is fine, but it comes at a high price. Hence, such ideas are simply out-dated.

Will voting leave address the issues of concern?

I doubt that voting leave on the 23rd of June will substantially reduce immigration and increase sovereignty. During the transition period, immigration could even increase because of a last call opportunity. After the transition period, three million so called “expats” may be forced to return to the UK. The only factor that may immediately control immigration would be a not unlikely economic crisis, which cannot be in the interest of anyone planning to vote leave.

As the Swiss model shows, leaving the EU would mean a loss of sovereignty due to the guillotine clause. Furthermore, an economic breakdown immediately affects national sovereignty. Last but not least, Scotland will want to remain in the EU. Therefore, British nuclear submarines at the crucial naval base in Faslane would not be on British territory anymore. It might be crucial to remind Brexiteers that territorial defence capabilities are at the heart of sovereignty. Should Wales and Northern Ireland follow Scotland, Little Britain could become Little England.

Yes, London could make trade deals with China, India, Australia or the US autonomously from Brussels. But will these countries prioritise access to the UK market over the EU market? What about the bargaining power of an economically isolated UK? And more normatively, does the country of Magna Charta want to accept terms of trade from a China, which has very little respect for human rights? Is that the gain of sovereignty?

Yes, the EU needs a lot of reforms. Yes, it produces regulations, which are highly debatable. Yes, the bureaucratic structures tend to be inefficient. That is beyond doubt and it certainly contributes to the kind of frustration that may drive voters to vote leave. But acting out of frustration lacks the rational element. An active UK could actually reform the EU, as it has the power to do so. It should make the EU more flexible to accept deviations from the free movement of persons. It is not the UK alone, which is not perfectly happy about it.

Last but not least, the voter needs to be aware that there are 14’000 existing treaties with the EU. Is it reasonable to give the government the power to replace those treaties with new ones within two years? Is it feasible and how? Or will it rather be a hiring programme for lawyers than an attempt of reducing unemployment outside of London? Can the desired changes be achieved? There is a fair amount of reasons to believe that a Brexit will take more than two years, if it can at all be implemented. Therefore, the whole promised changes and its aftermath could turn out to be “a tale told by an idiot: full of sound and fury, signifying nothing”, as Shakespeare’s figure Macbeth famously said.