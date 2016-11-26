By Beth Loynes

On Friday 25th November, the Women Leaders of Tomorrow will launch their first ever business fashion show in collaboration with the LSESU Dance Society. “The One Way Project” aims to inspire ambitious individuals on how to dress to impress in the world of work. Showcasing both formal looks and black tie outfits from various cultures, the event will provide an international guide on how to walk down the one way to success, and create an impact before you’ve even sat down.

Vice President of Women Leaders of Tomorrow Alyssa Alahakone created the event because “considering how much job applications feature in our university experience, there is little guidance on how your clothes can make you look and achieve your best.” With the exclusive make-up sponsor Charlotte Tilbury, the 10 models will guide audience members in a new, innovative way on how to look refreshed and energised in the season of interviews and assessment centres. The LSESU Dance Society also assisted in the promotion of the event, as President Alex Wang shot the polished promotional video, and trained some of the first time models. The showcase will also feature two original performances from the Dance Society to encourage individuals to be confident and strong under the spotlight, and will feature LSE’s own DJ Kryptex performing fresh material.

Doors open at 6.45pm, with the event lasting from 7.30 until 8.30pm in The Venue, Saw Swee Hock Student Centre. In true fashionista style, the event is also offering the first 250 ticket holders a free exclusive cocktail, The Mango Stiletto, created especially for the occasion. Celebrating empowerment, determination and of course the end of that week 9 essay cram, the event promises to be a unique collaboration not to be missed.