Ali Smith’s Brexit novel is an instant classic

I do not remember who it was that read just a handful of stories as a child, but read them all 40 to 50 times. Being dwelled upon is an honour that a lot of authors deserve, but do not often get. Especially with recently published books, it is hard to tell whether they are worth the investment or will be forgotten anyway. I think something becomes a classic when it grips the first time you read it, and the time after, and the time after that. It is a question of nagging at the reader’s mind for long enough after they’ve finished reading. Ali Smith’s new book, Autumn, has the odd honour of being the first Brexit novel. This might make it seem easily discardable, but there is something there that keeps the mind from moving on, something that might make you want to read it a second time, and then a third, and then a fourth.

Partly, this is because the story is fragmented, to underline the central theme of time, and how it is experienced. This makes it hard to see how all the storylines connect immediately. But also, there is dreaminess in the prose that is realistic at the same time. Both wave through the book, rarely solidifying but never being absent. And then, there are the hints of fear of death, and of family tension and reconciliation that are not central to the story, just as they are not central to life.

Smith has found a sweet spot of being accessible but not too straightforward, of being witty to underline the serious, of being original without overreaching. I read this, as you might, as an anti-Brexit novel. However, this is not strictly a book for leftist intellectuals applauding themselves for knowing about Art and Philosophy. Smith does not take sides, and she goes about it with such nuance that you might, as I did, miss it the first-time round. If you are going to pick a book to read a dozen times, it might very well be this one.