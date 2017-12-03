Part B

Death of a Ladies’ Man

Athina Khalid

Conceptual Art in St Paul's Cathedral
Why I'm Leaving the LSE: Part B Editor Speaks
Comments (1)
  1. Dick Harling says:
    December 6, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    I have told this story before…
    When I was 16 years old and Leonard was a year older, we were both attending Westmount High School, he in his final year me in grade 10
    The school always had a Christmas pageant.
    So, who stepped up to write words to the music of the old song, “The Bowery”?
    Leonard did and it was a big hit.
    He sang words to the music which everyone learned, about the various school grades and what kind of students and teachers were in them.
    The classes were called..11b(for boys) A, 11bB, 11bc and so on.
    I really wish I had memorized the words better, but when I listen again to “The Bowery”….” where they say strange things and do strange things…etc”,
    I cannot forget Leonard Cohen.
    Some of our classmates were Richard Margolese, Jacky Lazare, Jimmy Richstone, Gerry Apostolatas, Charlie and Ray Baillie, and so on.
    Dick Harling
    Ivry sur le Lac, Québec

    Reply

